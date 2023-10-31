Oliver had 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the 49ers.

His 10 tackles Sunday was the first time in Oliver's career that he has recorded double-digit tackles in a game since entering the league in 2018. He's established himself as the slot corner behind starters Deommodore Lenoir and Charvarius Ward and Oliver has played at least 40 defensive snaps in each of the last three games.