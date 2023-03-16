The 49ers agreed to terms with Oliver on a two-year deal Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Oliver will head to San Francisco after seeing prominent playing time over the past four season with Atlanta. The 26-year-old cornerback missed the first five games of the 2022 campaign while recovering from a torn ACL suffered Week 4 of 2021. Oliver was still productive over the final 12 regular-season games last year, recording 37 tackles and seven passes defended, including just the second interception of his career. The 6-foot Oliver now figures to compete with Samuel Womack for reps out of the slot with the 49ers.
