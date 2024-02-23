The 49ers released Oliver on Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Oliver just had a fairly successful season as a rotational cornerback in his first year with San Francisco, but it seems as if the team has now decided to part ways with the 27-year-old. He was able to post 67 total tackles, two pass deflections and one interception while appearing in all 20 of the 49ers' contests (including playoffs). This move creates $2.4 million in cap space, but also makes San Fransicso take on just under $1.5 million in dead cap, per Nicholas McGee of AtoZ Sports Nashville.