Atlanta placed Pitts (knee) on injured reserve Monday.

Pitts suffered an MCL tear in his right knee during Sunday's win over the Bears and will be sidelined for at least the next four games, though it's possible the tight end remains out for the remainder of the campaign. There hasn't been a decision on whether or not he'll undergo surgery, but Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports that a procedure is "likely." While Pitts may have been disappointing in fantasy due to a high ADP, coach Arthur Smith has been pleased with Pitts' overall progression this season. "People just look at the stats, but his impact on winning has been enormous for us," Smith said. In Pitts' absence, Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser and Feleipe Franks (calf) are candidates for increased snaps at tight end, but the likes of Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus and KhaDarel Hodge will also have to help mitigate the loss of Atlanta's third leading receiver.