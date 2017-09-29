Play

Ward (neck) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bills, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ward continues to nurse neck and shoulder injuries and there doesn't appear to be any sign of him nearing a return. Rookie tailback Brian Hill will continue to operate as the No. 3 option in the backfield for the Falcons on Sunday.

