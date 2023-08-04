The decision that will drive your wide receiver strategy in PPR will be based on how you feel about Tier 1 running backs (like Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and even Bijan Robinson) and Tier 1 tight ends (Travis Kelce and absolutely no one else). If you crave one of them, you're probably passing up a shot at a Tier 1 receiver (you may be able to snag one with an early Round 2 pick but don't count on it).
Otherwise, you're not just playing it safe by taking a receiver in Round 1, you're also playing the odds that you'll score more Fantasy points with that pick.
The most popular positions in Fantasy are running backs and wide receivers, and there's been a tug-of-war between them for Fantasy supremacy for years. The war has been won, for now, by receivers, but that's ONLY if your league counts receptions for anything. In Point Per Reception (PPR) formats, your decision to go with a receiver or a running back in Round 1 might be made easier after checking this out:
|2022
|WR
|RB
|Players with 20+ PPR per game average
|4
|2
|Players with 15+ PPR per game average
|13
|10
|Players with 11+ PPR per game average
|39
|30
|PPR per-game average of top-12
|17.0
|16.6
|PPR per-game average of 13-24
|12.9
|11.8
In five different meaningful categories, receivers outperformed running backs in 2022.
It was even more in favor of receivers in 2021 -- the top-12 wideouts averaged 17.3 PPR points per game compared to 15.0 for running backs, and the No. 2 wideouts averaged 13.3 PPR points per game versus 11.0 for their rushing counterparts. Injuries obviously play a role every year, but it's correctly assumed that running backs are more fragile than wide receivers.
So in PPR leagues, receivers are kings in the first few rounds.
But in leagues where catches don't count, they're not there and may never be.
|2022
|WR
|RB
|Players with 15+ NON per game average
|0
|4
|Players with 11+ NON per game average
|9
|16
|Players with 9+ NON per game average
|20
|29
|NON per-game average of top-12
|11.7
|13.7
|NON per-game average of 13-24
|9
|10.3
It's the exact opposite of the PPR chart, which is kind of obvious since the receptions that receivers ultimately need in order to produce numbers don't count for squat, and the touchdowns and yardage that the top running backs get dominate pass-catchers. It's much easier to go with a running back in Round 1, if not Rounds 1 and 2, in non-PPR leagues.
Once you get into the early-middle rounds, taking receivers is based less on want and more on what else is available to you. Not many people go into a draft getting psyched for wideouts in Rounds 4 through 6. Sometimes you draft starters there because you pick up studs at other positions earlier. I'd argue that the receivers in that range are mostly as intriguing as the running backs there, but not as alluring as the quarterbacks you could find.
Where receivers really win out are in Rounds 7 through 10. It's not so much about the depth there as it is about the potential starters you'll find compared to most other players regardless of position. Like, if I had to get a starter or two for my team in Rounds 7 through 10, the position with the easiest-to-accept choices is definitely wide receiver. This is something you could weave into your strategy -- almost assume you'll be OK finding that WR3, if not a low-end WR2 if you're a little desperate -- in that range.
The reason for this? The league's offenses are spreading the ball around, creating opportunities for plenty of non-No. 1 targets to rake in 60 or 70 yards on four or five catches. You will find wideouts who could pick up those kinds of numbers on waivers from week to week unless you're in a league with deep benches. It's why when I draft, I barely have any wide receiver depth -- I can find guys when I need them off the waiver wire. I'd rather spend the majority of my picks on running backs and hope I hit a lottery ticket.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
DAVE'S FAVORITE STRATEGY AT WR: I won't pass up any player that carries sky-high upside, be it any position in any round. But once those players are gone (and they're usually gone very quickly), I'll lean toward taking a wide receiver only if there isn't a player at a different position I need desperately to fill a lineup spot. Then once I have four or five receivers, I'm not picking any more unless it's someone with big-time upside right at the start of the season.
Wide receiver PPR tiers (updated 8/4)
J. Jefferson MIN Justin Jefferson MIN
J. Chase CIN Ja'Marr Chase CIN
C. Kupp LAR Cooper Kupp LAR
T. Hill MIA Tyreek Hill MIA
S. Diggs BUF Stefon Diggs BUF
C. Lamb DAL CeeDee Lamb DAL
D. Adams LV Davante Adams LV
A. Brown PHI A.J. Brown PHI
A. St. Brown DET Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
G. Wilson NYJ Garrett Wilson NYJ
J. Waddle MIA Jaylen Waddle MIA
D. Smith PHI DeVonta Smith PHI
T. Higgins CIN Tee Higgins CIN
C. Olave NO Chris Olave NO
J. Jeudy DEN Jerry Jeudy DEN
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
D. Moore CHI D.J. Moore CHI
C. Ridley JAC Calvin Ridley JAC
D. Hopkins TEN DeAndre Hopkins TEN
D. Samuel SF Deebo Samuel SF
C. Watson GB Christian Watson GB
D. Metcalf SEA DK Metcalf SEA
A. Cooper CLE Amari Cooper CLE
T. McLaurin WAS Terry McLaurin WAS
D. Johnson PIT Diontae Johnson PIT
D. London ATL Drake London ATL
C. Kirk JAC Christian Kirk JAC
M. Williams LAC Mike Williams LAC
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
M. Brown ARI Marquise Brown ARI
B. Aiyuk SF Brandon Aiyuk SF
T. Lockett SEA Tyler Lockett SEA
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
G. Pickens PIT George Pickens PIT
M. Pittman IND Michael Pittman IND
J. Dotson WAS Jahan Dotson WAS
G. Davis BUF Gabe Davis BUF
J. Addison MIN Jordan Addison MIN
M. Thomas NO Michael Thomas NO
Z. Flowers BAL Zay Flowers BAL
J. Smith-Njigba SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
S. Moore KC Skyy Moore KC
B. Cooks DAL Brandin Cooks DAL
J. Williams DET Jameson Williams DET
T. Burks TEN Treylon Burks TEN
R. Moore ARI Rondale Moore ARI
E. Moore CLE Elijah Moore CLE
R. Bateman BAL Rashod Bateman BAL
J. Meyers LV Jakobi Meyers LV
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
A. Thielen CAR Adam Thielen CAR
R. Doubs GB Romeo Doubs GB
Q. Johnston LAC Quentin Johnston LAC
K. Toney KC Kadarius Toney KC
I. Hodgins NYG Isaiah Hodgins NYG
N. Collins HOU Nico Collins HOU
J. Metchie III HOU John Metchie III HOU
O. Beckham Jr. BAL Odell Beckham Jr. BAL
A. Lazard NYJ Allen Lazard NYJ
D. Chark CAR D.J. Chark CAR
J. Mingo CAR Jonathan Mingo CAR
Wide receiver non-PPR tiers (updated 8/4)
J. Jefferson MIN Justin Jefferson MIN
J. Chase CIN Ja'Marr Chase CIN
T. Hill MIA Tyreek Hill MIA
S. Diggs BUF Stefon Diggs BUF
C. Kupp LAR Cooper Kupp LAR
C. Lamb DAL CeeDee Lamb DAL
A. Brown PHI A.J. Brown PHI
D. Adams LV Davante Adams LV
G. Wilson NYJ Garrett Wilson NYJ
J. Waddle MIA Jaylen Waddle MIA
A. St. Brown DET Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
D. Smith PHI DeVonta Smith PHI
T. Higgins CIN Tee Higgins CIN
C. Olave NO Chris Olave NO
C. Ridley JAC Calvin Ridley JAC
J. Jeudy DEN Jerry Jeudy DEN
C. Watson GB Christian Watson GB
D. Metcalf SEA DK Metcalf SEA
D. Moore CHI D.J. Moore CHI
D. Samuel SF Deebo Samuel SF
A. Cooper CLE Amari Cooper CLE
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
T. McLaurin WAS Terry McLaurin WAS
D. Hopkins TEN DeAndre Hopkins TEN
D. London ATL Drake London ATL
D. Johnson PIT Diontae Johnson PIT
M. Williams LAC Mike Williams LAC
T. Lockett SEA Tyler Lockett SEA
M. Brown ARI Marquise Brown ARI
B. Aiyuk SF Brandon Aiyuk SF
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
G. Pickens PIT George Pickens PIT
J. Dotson WAS Jahan Dotson WAS
M. Pittman IND Michael Pittman IND
C. Kirk JAC Christian Kirk JAC
G. Davis BUF Gabe Davis BUF
J. Addison MIN Jordan Addison MIN
M. Thomas NO Michael Thomas NO
S. Moore KC Skyy Moore KC
J. Williams DET Jameson Williams DET
Z. Flowers BAL Zay Flowers BAL
B. Cooks DAL Brandin Cooks DAL
J. Smith-Njigba SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
Q. Johnston LAC Quentin Johnston LAC
R. Bateman BAL Rashod Bateman BAL
T. Burks TEN Treylon Burks TEN
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
E. Moore CLE Elijah Moore CLE
R. Doubs GB Romeo Doubs GB
R. Moore ARI Rondale Moore ARI
K. Toney KC Kadarius Toney KC
I. Hodgins NYG Isaiah Hodgins NYG
J. Meyers LV Jakobi Meyers LV
O. Beckham Jr. BAL Odell Beckham Jr. BAL
N. Collins HOU Nico Collins HOU
A. Thielen CAR Adam Thielen CAR
J. Metchie III HOU John Metchie III HOU
D. Chark CAR D.J. Chark CAR
A. Lazard NYJ Allen Lazard NYJ
J. Mingo CAR Jonathan Mingo CAR
Which sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.