In many leagues, kickers are becoming afterthoughts. Kind of ironic since the name of the game is FOOTball, isn't it?

But it makes sense. There's hardly any relevant data that would suggest whether a kicker is reliable from week to week other than past performance. Maybe the easiest way to trust a kicker is to start one in what's expected to be a high-scoring game, but that could lead to a lot of extra points, not field goals. It's why Justin Tucker, who has been a top-10 Fantasy kicker his entire career, is basically the first one taken every year. But even HE doesn't give a decided advantage in Fantasy like Travis Kelce does with tight ends.

So kickers are starting to fall by the wayside. And DSTs might be next.

There are solid data points that can help Fantasy managers decipher when a DST is a good start. The easiest one, obviously, is the matchup against a certain opponent. Using a DST against the Chiefs or Bills really doesn't seem like a great idea. Using one against a less explosive offense like the Cardinals or Texans, at least at this point of the preseason, seems a heck of a lot better. You get the gist. Of course, elite-level DSTs with strong pass rushes like the Eagles and Cowboys are probably worth starting against everybody.

I happen to like using DSTs and am indifferent to kickers. But your league may use both and for those folks I present these special tiers that combine both the kickers and DSTs. This shows you WHEN to take your kickers and DSTs, and in what order. You may not love starting them, but there is some rationale as to when you draft them.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

And remember, outside of the best of the best these are disposable positions. You could literally spend your last two picks on a kicker and DST that have favorable matchups in Week 1 and then hit waivers to replace them. I'll highlight some of those options after the tiers below.

Kicker and DST tiers

Third-to-last round

Eagles DST

Cowboys DST

49ers DST

Justin Tucker

Second-to-last round

Daniel Carlson

Ravens DST

Bills DST

Tyler Bass

Harrison Butker

Younghoe Koo

Jason Myers

Saints DST

Last round

Commanders DST

Dolphins DST

Packers DST

Greg Zuerlein

Greg Joseph

Riley Patterson

Chargers DST

Chris Boswell

Chiefs DST

Browns DST

Evan McPherson

Jake Moody



Early-season DST matchups to target:

Saints DST: One of my favorites to go after. They open 2023 against the Titans before seeing, in order, the Panthers, Packers, Bucs, Patriots, Texans, Jaguars, Colts and Bears. How many elite-level QBs are in that stretch? How many offenses that can post 24-plus points are in that stretch?

One of my favorites to go after. They open 2023 against the Titans before seeing, in order, the Panthers, Packers, Bucs, Patriots, Texans, Jaguars, Colts and Bears. How many elite-level QBs are in that stretch? How many offenses that can post 24-plus points are in that stretch? Chiefs DST: They take on the Lions in Week 1 before matchups against the Jaguars and Bears before the Jets. Chris Jones' arrival would solidify this DST as one you could trust to begin the year.

They take on the Lions in Week 1 before matchups against the Jaguars and Bears before the Jets. Chris Jones' arrival would solidify this DST as one you could trust to begin the year. Packers DST: Begin 2023 against the Bears, Falcons, Saints, Lions and Raiders before a bye. Obviously they'll be better if they get Rashan Gary in a uniform for the start of the season.

Kickers with stats that might mean something: