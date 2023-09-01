As the preseason winds down and Fantasy drafts heat up, it's more important than ever to head into your drafts with a good understanding of what to expect.
These Tiers are your road map to knowing when to go after the right players at the right time. It's my personal blend of my rankings and where I would take these players in my own drafts. Moreover, these Tiers will keep you from reaching for players I wouldn't reach for, and point you in the right direction of guys I would want to count on.
Better yet, use these Tiers as a starting point and then make adjustments based on who you like. It's your team -- you should want to like the players you pick. No matter how you slice it, using Tiers will help you draft with confidence.
In previous versions I included strategies you could take with each position, along with my favorite strategy. This time, we're just getting into the Tiers themselves. You can read up on this position's strategy, including my recommendation, by tapping here.
Quarterback tiers (updated 9/1)
J. Burrow CIN Joe Burrow CIN
J. Fields CHI Justin Fields CHI
L. Jackson BAL Lamar Jackson BAL
J. Herbert LAC Justin Herbert LAC
T. Lawrence JAC Trevor Lawrence JAC
D. Watson CLE Deshaun Watson CLE
T. Tagovailoa MIA Tua Tagovailoa MIA
D. Prescott DAL Dak Prescott DAL
A. Richardson IND Anthony Richardson IND
K. Cousins MIN Kirk Cousins MIN
G. Smith SEA Geno Smith SEA
D. Jones NYG Daniel Jones NYG
A. Rodgers NYJ Aaron Rodgers NYJ
J. Goff DET Jared Goff DET
M. Stafford LAR Matthew Stafford LAR
J. Love GB Jordan Love GB
D. Carr NO Derek Carr NO
K. Murray ARI Kyler Murray ARI
K. Pickett PIT Kenny Pickett PIT
R. Wilson DEN Russell Wilson DEN
B. Purdy SF Brock Purdy SF
S. Howell WAS Sam Howell WAS
B. Young CAR Bryce Young CAR
R. Tannehill TEN Ryan Tannehill TEN
D. Ridder ATL Desmond Ridder ATL
B. Mayfield TB Baker Mayfield TB
C. Stroud HOU C.J. Stroud HOU
J. Garoppolo LV Jimmy Garoppolo LV
