As the preseason winds down and Fantasy drafts heat up, it's more important than ever to head into your drafts with a good understanding of what to expect.
These Tiers are your road map to knowing when to go after the right players at the right time. It's my personal blend of my rankings and where I would take these players in my own drafts. Moreover, these Tiers will keep you from reaching for players I wouldn't reach for, and point you in the right direction of guys I would want to count on.
Better yet, use these Tiers as a starting point and then make adjustments based on who you like. It's your team -- you should want to like the players you pick. No matter how you slice it, using Tiers will help you draft with confidence.
In previous versions I included strategies you could take with each position, along with my favorite strategy. This time, we're just getting into the Tiers themselves. You can read up on this position's strategy, including my recommendation, by tapping here.
Running back PPR tiers (updated 9/1)
A. Ekeler LAC Austin Ekeler LAC
B. Robinson ATL Bijan Robinson ATL
S. Barkley NYG Saquon Barkley NYG
T. Pollard DAL Tony Pollard DAL
J. Gibbs DET Jahmyr Gibbs DET
T. Etienne JAC Travis Etienne JAC
A. Jones GB Aaron Jones GB
D. Pierce HOU Dameon Pierce HOU
J. Dobbins BAL J.K. Dobbins BAL
A. Mattison MIN Alexander Mattison MIN
R. White TB Rachaad White TB
B. Hall NYJ Breece Hall NYJ
J. Conner ARI James Conner ARI
A. Kamara NO Alvin Kamara NO
M. Sanders CAR Miles Sanders CAR
J. Cook BUF James Cook BUF
K. Walker III SEA Kenneth Walker III SEA
N. Harris PIT Najee Harris PIT
J. Williams DEN Javonte Williams DEN
D. Montgomery DET David Montgomery DET
I. Pacheco KC Isiah Pacheco KC
B. Robinson Jr. WAS Brian Robinson Jr. WAS
K. Herbert CHI Khalil Herbert CHI
D. Swift PHI D'Andre Swift PHI
A. Dillon GB A.J. Dillon GB
J. Warren PIT Jaylen Warren PIT
D. Cook NYJ Dalvin Cook NYJ
Z. Charbonnet SEA Zach Charbonnet SEA
J. Taylor IND Jonathan Taylor IND
A. Gibson WAS Antonio Gibson WAS
R. Johnson CHI Roschon Johnson CHI
R. Mostert MIA Raheem Mostert MIA
S. Perine DEN Samaje Perine DEN
T. Bigsby JAC Tank Bigsby JAC
K. Gainwell PHI Kenneth Gainwell PHI
R. Penny PHI Rashaad Penny PHI
D. Achane MIA Devon Achane MIA
J. Williams NO Jamaal Williams NO
E. Elliott NE Ezekiel Elliott NE
D. Harris BUF Damien Harris BUF
E. Mitchell SF Elijah Mitchell SF
T. Allgeier ATL Tyler Allgeier ATL
D. Jackson IND Deon Jackson IND
J. Wilson MIA Jeff Wilson MIA
K. Williams LAR Kyren Williams LAR
D. Vaughn DAL Deuce Vaughn DAL
D. Singletary HOU Devin Singletary HOU
J. McKinnon KC Jerick McKinnon KC
S. Tucker TB Sean Tucker TB
T. Chandler MIN Ty Chandler MIN
T. Spears TEN Tyjae Spears TEN
Running back non-PPR tiers (updated 9/1)
A. Ekeler LAC Austin Ekeler LAC
B. Robinson ATL Bijan Robinson ATL
S. Barkley NYG Saquon Barkley NYG
T. Pollard DAL Tony Pollard DAL
D. Henry TEN Derrick Henry TEN
N. Chubb CLE Nick Chubb CLE
T. Etienne JAC Travis Etienne JAC
J. Dobbins BAL J.K. Dobbins BAL
D. Pierce HOU Dameon Pierce HOU
J. Gibbs DET Jahmyr Gibbs DET
A. Jones GB Aaron Jones GB
A. Mattison MIN Alexander Mattison MIN
R. White TB Rachaad White TB
J. Conner ARI James Conner ARI
B. Hall NYJ Breece Hall NYJ
A. Kamara NO Alvin Kamara NO
K. Walker III SEA Kenneth Walker III SEA
M. Sanders CAR Miles Sanders CAR
N. Harris PIT Najee Harris PIT
D. Montgomery DET David Montgomery DET
J. Williams DEN Javonte Williams DEN
J. Cook BUF James Cook BUF
I. Pacheco KC Isiah Pacheco KC
B. Robinson Jr. WAS Brian Robinson Jr. WAS
K. Herbert CHI Khalil Herbert CHI
D. Swift PHI D'Andre Swift PHI
A. Dillon GB A.J. Dillon GB
J. Warren PIT Jaylen Warren PIT
D. Cook NYJ Dalvin Cook NYJ
Z. Charbonnet SEA Zach Charbonnet SEA
J. Taylor IND Jonathan Taylor IND
R. Johnson CHI Roschon Johnson CHI
A. Gibson WAS Antonio Gibson WAS
T. Bigsby JAC Tank Bigsby JAC
K. Gainwell PHI Kenneth Gainwell PHI
R. Penny PHI Rashaad Penny PHI
R. Mostert MIA Raheem Mostert MIA
S. Perine DEN Samaje Perine DEN
D. Achane MIA Devon Achane MIA
J. Williams NO Jamaal Williams NO
E. Elliott NE Ezekiel Elliott NE
D. Harris BUF Damien Harris BUF
E. Mitchell SF Elijah Mitchell SF
D. Jackson IND Deon Jackson IND
T. Allgeier ATL Tyler Allgeier ATL
J. Wilson MIA Jeff Wilson MIA
D. Singletary HOU Devin Singletary HOU
K. Williams LAR Kyren Williams LAR
J. McKinnon KC Jerick McKinnon KC
D. Vaughn DAL Deuce Vaughn DAL
S. Tucker TB Sean Tucker TB
T. Spears TEN Tyjae Spears TEN
T. Chandler MIN Ty Chandler MIN
Which sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.