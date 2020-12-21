The playoffs have a way of clarifying things. Those bench guys you've been hanging on to for weeks in the hopes that their upside will eventually pan out become a lot easier to toss aside when there's no time left for "eventually." When there's nothing guaranteed beyond the current week -- or, literally nothing left for most of you after Week 16 -- there's no point in waiting for tomorrow.

Unless, you know, you happened to drop Tony Pollard in the last few weeks. That one probably hurt to watch Sunday, as he turned into the potential league winner we've been saying he could be for more than a year with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by a calf injury. If you did, don't feel too bad -- I opted not to start him in one league, a decision that very well could cost me this week.

In fairness, I just didn't think Pollard had that league-winning potential anymore. Not after watching Elliot struggle for much of the season since Dak Prescott's injury. But, where Pollard has stood out over the last two seasons is his ability to generate big plays, something Elliott really hasn't done much of lately. That was the difference for him, as Pollard capped off his day with a 40-yard run that put him in line to be the top performer at running back in Week 15.

You can't expect a 40-yard touchdown every week, but the point is, we knew he was capable of this kind of game, and it just came down to him getting the opportunity. And that's why it's so tough to get rid of someone like Pollard who you know can help you win a week if he gets that chance.

Pollard put himself in position to be a must-start option for Week 16 if Elliott sits out again, and Jalen Hurts did the same with his massive performance in Week 15. Both feature heavily in my early look at the waiver-wire for Week 16, but both also headline my list of players who put themselves in position to be league-winners this week. In addition to Hurts and Pollard, I've got three other players who just must be must-start options in Week 16. Plus, we've got Heath Cummings' breakdown of the biggest storylines from Sunday's game in his Believe It or Not column. And, if you've got any questions for Week 16 -- or looking ahead to 2021 -- send them my way at Chris.Towers@CBSInteractive.com with the subject line "Ask FFT" to be featured in Tuesday's mailbag. It's the last week of the year, Brent; Can't hold anything back now.

Week 15's Must-Start Breakouts

Who joined the ranks of the must-start options Sunday? Here are five who need to be in your lineup for the championship game.

Jalen Hurts -- It was understandable if you were skeptical about Hurts after his first start, because he wasn't that good as a starter. Well, on Sunday, he was that good, throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns and added 63 on the ground plus another touchdown. You knew the rushing ability was going to be there, but he's been a big-play machine in the passing game, too -- the Eagles had six pass plays of at least 20 yards against the Cardinals. Hurts looked better Sunday than Taysom Hill did at any point as a starter, and Hill was a top-five option for Fantasy in that role. Oh, and Hurts gets the Cowboys in Week 16. Unless you have a QB named Patrick, Aaron, Kyler, Josh, or Lamar, you might have to start one named Jalen in the championship game.

We'll have Jamey Eisenberg's full breakdown of the top waiver-wire priorities for Week 16 Tuesday, but here's the first run through the top options before Monday's game.

