For most of the past two seasons, Tony Pollard has been one of the most obvious answers to the question, "Who could be a league-winning backup running back?" The Cowboys were, for the most part, a good offense committed to running the ball behind a good offensive, and Pollard has looked excellent anytime he has been used to fill in for or spell Ezekiel Elliott.

The second half of this season seemed to have changed a lot of the factors that Pollard was supposed to have going for him. Dak Prescott's injury has turned the Cowboys into a pretty bad offense, and injuries have wrecked the offensive line, so it was fair to be skeptical he would be able to make a big impact with Elliott out Sunday. However, there's one thing that hadn't changed: Pollard has continued to look good, even showing more big-play ability than Elliott has this season.

As it turns out, we should never overlook that, because Pollard was terrific Sunday when Elliott' sat out with a calf injury. Pollard rushed 12 times for 69 yards and caught six of nine targets for 63 yards, and his 132 yards were more than Elliott has had in a game since Week 4, before Prescott's injury. Pollard's big-play ability was firmly on display late when he put the Cowboys up for good with a 40-yard touchdown run just before the two-minute warning, his second of the day.

Pollard had the kind of game we've been waiting to see in his first NFL start, and for those of you who had him in your lineups, he probably helped you make the championship game. That wasn't too many of you because Pollard was started in just 25% of CBS Fantasy leagues and rostered in just 57%. The good news is, that means he's out there in 43% of CBS Fantasy leagues, and should be the top target on the waiver wire heading into Week 16.

Of course, we don't know if Elliott is going to be out for Week 16, but he did say earlier this week he thinks this calf injury is something he'll have to deal with all season. At 5-9, the Cowboys are still somehow in the thick of the NFC East race, just one game back of first-place Washington, which means they aren't likely to shut down Elliott unless they have to. However, the calf simply may not cooperate -- he wasn't initially expected to miss Sunday's game -- so you'll want Pollard around based on what he showed Sunday. He could help you win a championship in Week 16 against the Eagles.

A week of unfortunate injuries but also incredible QB performances. We recap it all on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts:

Here's who else could help you snag that one last win, including Le'Veon Bell, who is available in 28% of CBS Fantasy leagues heading into Week 16:

Wouldn't it be something if, after all this time, Bell helped you win a championship? He was pretty much a waste of a draft pick, getting hurt early on and then cut by the Jets, only to sign on with a Chiefs team that gave him double-digit touches once in his first seven games. However, he got 16 Sunday and could have a whole lot more in Week 16 if Clyde Edwards-Helaire's leg injury is as serious as it looked. We may not know for a few days, but if Bell is available in your league, he very well could be a must-start option in Week 16 against the Falcons. The Falcons haven't been a great matchup for running backs, but this could be a game where the Chiefs can sit on the ball, and that could make Bell very valuable.

Week 16 Early Waiver Targets