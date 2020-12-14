You thought the Fantasy playoffs were going to be normal? In the year 2020? Ha! Round 1 brought us Mitchell Trubisky and Drew Lock as top-five quarterbacks, T.Y. Hilton as a top-five wide receiver and Miles Sanders bouncing back as a top-three running back. If you started any of those guys, congratulations!

Now, let's figure out what it means for the rest of the season.

Mitchell Trubisky is a top-10 quarterback for the rest of the Fantasy season.

If you started Trubisky in a one-quarterback league in the first round of your Fantasy playoffs, you may want to look at a career as a fortune teller. Trubisky was nearly flawless against the Texans, throwing for 267 yards and three touchdowns on 33 attempts. It was his third excellent Fantasy performance of the season, which sounds a lot better when you realize he's only played five complete games. Trubisky is plenty good enough to take advantage of terrible defenses, and that's all he has left on the schedule.

Verdict: Believe it.

Think Week 14 was all about the Texans? Trubisky gets the Vikings and the Jaguars in the next two weeks. Trubisky has multiple touchdown passes in all but one of the full games he's played this year and he gives you a couple of points with his legs every week as well. He has an elite wide receiver in Allen Robinson and the peripheral weapons have really improved as the season has gone as well. Unless you have one of the truly elite Fantasy quarterbacks, you should plan on starting Trubisky in Week 15.

T.Y. Hilton is a must-start wide receiver in Week 15.

This seems like an easy one, right? Hilton has three straight games of 80 yards and a touchdown. Not enough? He also faces a Texans defense that he lit up for 8-110-1 in Week 12. Hilton has had some absolutely bonkers performances against the Texans throughout his career, and Week 15 should be no different. Congratulations on your patience if you held on to Hilton all year.

Verdict: Believe it.

I do want to clarify, because "must-start" is a loaded term. As of this writing I haven't finished projections, but I have every intention of having Hilton inside my top-15 wide receivers for Week 15. He is the No. 3 wide receiver in PPR scoring over the past three weeks because the rapport with Philip Rivers seems to have finally developed. Unless you have a roster with nothing but top-12 wide receivers, you're starting Hilton.

We recap Week 14 including the biggest surprises and disappointments on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts:

Jalen Hurts has saved Miles Sanders and the Eagles offense.

Hurts' first start against the New Orleans Saints couldn't have gone much better. The Eagles beat the team with the best record in the NFC, Hurts ran for 106 total yards, and Miles Sanders looked great again. Hurts' mobility neutralized the struggles of the Eagles offensive line and his threat as a runner made things easier on Sanders. You should feel better about Sanders and the entire Eagles offense

Verdict: Don't believe it.

It was a solid performance against an outstanding defense, and I am very interested in what Hurts can develop into as a Fantasy quarterback. I'm just not sure he's going to be good for the rest of the Eagles. Sanders did score twice, but he basically had one good run. His other 13 carries went for 33 yards. His five targets were nice, but two catches for 21 yards he produced on them wasn't encouraging. Sanders is a No. 2 running back in Week 15, but I don't expect the top-12 production we drafted him for.

Drew Lock is a solid Week 15 streamer against the Bills.

Lock was the star of the day at quarterback, throwing for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 27 pass attempts. He didn't even have a turnover. This was Lock's third game of the season producing at least three touchdowns and he reached 270 yards for the second time in his third game. In Week 15 he plays a Bills teams with an average-at-best defense and an explosive offense that should have him chasing points. Lock won't be ranked in the top 12, but he's a solid streamer.

Verdict: Don't believe it.

Lock had three touchdowns and seven interceptions in his three games prior to Week 14. The Bills have been a mixed bag against quarterbacks, but Lock is just far too inconsistent to trust in the Fantasy playoffs. I would certainly rather start Trubisky, and I struggle to think of any quarterback you might have started in Week 14 who you'd be sitting for Lock in the semifinals.