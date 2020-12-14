When the Eagles named Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback ahead of Carson Wentz for Week 14, the obvious comparison, at least for Fantasy football purposes, was to Taysom Hill. Hill didn't replace a benched starter, but he has been filling in for Drew Brees in recent weeks and has been a more than solid Fantasy option, largely thanks to his rushing ability. So, it's only fitting that Hurts faced Hill's Saints in his first ever start and managed to beat them in one of the biggest upsets of the week. Hurts obviously played a big part in that, and he definitely put himself on the Fantasy football waiver wire radar as we look ahead to Week 15.

Hurts wasn't great as a passer, which isn't terribly surprising, as this passing game has looked like a mess all season no matter who is in at QB. However, he was good enough, avoiding sacks and turnovers in passing for 167 yards and a touchdown on 30 attempts. And, as has been the case with Hill, being "good enough" as a passer is good enough, thanks to what Hurts can do with his feet.

He rushed for 110 yards on 15 carries and was effective both as a scrambler and on designed runs. He was especially devastating in the read-option game, which was exciting to see -- when the defense keyed in on Hurts, that opened up huge rushing lanes for Miles Sanders, who had his best game of the season. None of that should come as much of a surprise for Hurts, who ran a 4.59 40-yard dash and had nearly 1,300 rushing yards in 14 games with Oklahoma in 2019.

Hurts wasn't perfect, by any means, but he did this against one of the best defenses in the NFL -- and one that has seen Hill in a similar offense for a month in practice -- which makes his 23.3 Fantasy points and No. 7 ranking at QB (heading into Sunday night's game) even more impressive.

Hurts will head to Arizona to face the Cardinals in his second start, and if he's not in the top 12 for Week 15, he'll be close. As we've seen with Hill (among many others), if you're an elite playmaker with your feet, you're going to be a viable Fantasy option at QB, and Hurts proved that Sunday. For those of you who have been riding Hill in the Fantasy playoffs, Hurts is a viable replacement option if Drew Brees returns this week as expected.

Here's who else we'll be looking at on the waiver wire heading into Week 15.

Week 15 Early Waiver Targets