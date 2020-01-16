Play

Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: Christian McCaffrey tops updated Top 150

Heath Cummings released his updated overall Dynasty rankings.

There's going to be a lot of movement in Dynasty value over the next three months, but I've put together my first Dynasty Top 150 of 2020. The one thing I don't expect will change? Christian McCaffrey at No. 1 overall. He'll be 24 at the start of next season and he's been the No. 1 running back in PPR each of the past two years. Yes, these rankings are based on PPR leagues that reward six points per pass touchdown. 

This will be updated again in February and multiple times in the lead up to the NFL Draft. The rookie class of 2020 will be added as soon as the draft is over. If you're looking for rookie pick values in comparison to players, I'm working on a trade chart for February as well. But enough with the pleasantries, you came here for rankings, here they are. 

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Christian McCaffrey

CAR

24

2

Saquon Barkley

NYG

23

3

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

25

4

Michael Thomas

NO

27

5

Dalvin Cook

MIN

25

6

Alvin Kamara

NO

25

7

Nick Chubb

CLE

24

8

DeAndre Hopkins

HOU

28

9

Joe Mixon

CIN

24

10

Josh Jacobs

OAK

22

11

Mike Evans

TB

27

12

Davante Adams

GB

27

13

Tyreek Hill

KC

26

14

Leonard Fournette

JAC

25

15

Derrick Henry

TEN

26

16

Aaron Jones

GB

25

17

Miles Sanders

PHI

23

18

D.J. Moore

CAR

23

19

JuJu Smith-Schuster

PIT

23

20

Chris Godwin

TB

24

21

Patrick Mahomes

KC

24

22

Kerryon Johnson

DET

23

23

David Montgomery

CHI

23

24

Devin Singletary

BUF

23

25

George Kittle

SF

26

26

Amari Cooper

DAL

26

27

Kenny Golladay

DET

26

28

Odell Beckham Jr.

CLE

27

29

D.K. Metcalf

SEA

22

30

A.J. Brown

TEN

23

31

Marlon Mack

IND

24

32

Austin Ekeler

LAC

25

33

Todd Gurley

LAR

26

34

James Conner

PIT

25

35

Deshaun Watson

HOU

24

36

Lamar Jackson

BAL

23

37

Melvin Gordon

LAC

27

38

Stefon Diggs

MIN

26

39

Courtland Sutton

DEN

24

40

Julio Jones

ATL

31

41

Travis Kelce

KC

30

42

Keenan Allen

LAC

28

43

Tyler Boyd

CIN

25

44

Calvin Ridley

ATL

25

45

Phillip Lindsay

DEN

26

46

Kareem Hunt

CLE

25

48

Hunter Henry

LAC

25

49

Mark Andrews

BAL

25

50

Allen Robinson

CHI

27

51

Cooper Kupp

LAR

27

52

Tyler Lockett

SEA

27

53

D.J. Chark

JAC

23

54

Christian Kirk

ARI

23

55

Terry McLaurin

WAS

24

47

Le'Veon Bell

NYJ

28

56

Chris Carson

SEA

26

57

Kenyan Drake

MIA

26

58

Derrius Guice

WAS

23

59

Sony Michel

NE

25

63

Brandin Cooks

LAR

26

64

Michael Gallup

DAL

24

60

Damien Williams

KC

28

61

Ronald Jones II

TB

23

65

Jarvis Landry

CLE

27

66

Robert Woods

LAR

28

67

Deebo Samuel

SF

24

68

Marquise Brown

BAL

23

69

Zach Ertz

PHI

29

70

Austin Hooper

ATL

25

71

Mike Williams

LAC

25

62

Devonta Freeman

ATL

28

74

T.Y. Hilton

IND

30

75

Adam Thielen

MIN

30

79

Evan Engram

NYG

26

72

David Johnson

ARI

28

73

Mark Ingram

BAL

30

76

A.J. Green

CIN

32

77

Darius Slayton

NYG

23

78

Devante Parker

MIA

27

80

Sterling Shepard

NYG

27

81

Russell Wilson

SEA

31

82

Dak Prescott

DAL

27

89

Darren Waller

OAK

27

83

Tarik Cohen

CHI

25

84

Tevin Coleman

SF

27

85

Rashaad Penny

SEA

24

86

Royce Freeman

DEN

24

87

Alexander Mattison

MIN

22

88

Kyler Murray

ARI

22

90

Darrell Henderson

LAR

23

91

Raheem Mostert

SF

28

92

James White

NE

28

93

Anthony Miller

CHI

25

94

Will Fuller

HOU

26

95

Curtis Samuel

CAR

24

96

N'Keal Harry

NE

22

97

Jameis Winston

TB

26

98

Robby Anderson

NYJ

27

99

John Brown

BUF

30

100

Aaron Rodgers

GB

36

101

Baker Mayfield

CLE

25

102

Josh Allen

BUF

24

103

Tony Pollard

DAL

23

104

Darwin Thompson

KC

24

105

Justice Hill

BAL

22

106

Dede Westbrook

JAC

26

107

Dallas Goedert

PHI

25

108

Jordan Howard

PHI

25

109

Corey Davis

TEN

25

110

Preston Williams

MIA

23

111

Mecole Hardman

KC

22

112

Julian Edelman

NE

34

113

Carson Wentz

PHI

27

114

Noah Fant

DEN

22

115

T.J. Hockenson

DET

23

116

Matt Breida

SF

25

117

Sammy Watkins

KC

27

118

John Ross

CIN

25

119

Alshon Jeffery

PHI

30

120

Tyler Higbee

LAR

27

121

Miles Boykin

BAL

23

122

Hunter Renfrow

OAK

24

123

Tyrell Williams

OAK

28

124

Marvin Jones

DET

30

125

James Washington

PIT

24

126

Diontae Johnson

PIT

24

127

Cam Newton

CAR

31

128

O.J. Howard

TB

25

129

Mike Gesicki

MIA

24

130

Breshad Perriman

TB

26

131

Duke Johnson

CLE

26

132

Damien Harris

NE

23

133

Parris Campbell

IND

23

134

Andy Isabella

ARI

23

135

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

PHI

23

136

Lamar Miller

HOU

29

137

Carlos Hyde

KC

29

138

DeAndre Washington

OAK

27

139

Greg Ward

PHI

25

140

Jamison Crowder

NYJ

27

141

Irv Smith Jr.

MIN

22

142

Latavius Murray

NO

30

143

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

GB

25

144

Golden Tate

NYG

32

145

Emmanuel Sanders

SF

33

146

DeSean Jackson

PHI

33

147

Larry Fitzgerald

ARI

37

148

Ian Thomas

CAR

24

149

Jared Goff

LAR

25

150

Matt Ryan

ATL

35

Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types.

