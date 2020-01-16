Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: Christian McCaffrey tops updated Top 150
Heath Cummings released his updated overall Dynasty rankings.
There's going to be a lot of movement in Dynasty value over the next three months, but I've put together my first Dynasty Top 150 of 2020. The one thing I don't expect will change? Christian McCaffrey at No. 1 overall. He'll be 24 at the start of next season and he's been the No. 1 running back in PPR each of the past two years. Yes, these rankings are based on PPR leagues that reward six points per pass touchdown.
This will be updated again in February and multiple times in the lead up to the NFL Draft. The rookie class of 2020 will be added as soon as the draft is over. If you're looking for rookie pick values in comparison to players, I'm working on a trade chart for February as well. But enough with the pleasantries, you came here for rankings, here they are.
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
24
2
Saquon Barkley
NYG
23
3
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
25
4
Michael Thomas
NO
27
5
Dalvin Cook
MIN
25
6
Alvin Kamara
NO
25
7
Nick Chubb
CLE
24
8
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
28
9
Joe Mixon
CIN
24
10
Josh Jacobs
OAK
22
11
Mike Evans
TB
27
12
Davante Adams
GB
27
13
Tyreek Hill
KC
26
14
Leonard Fournette
JAC
25
15
Derrick Henry
TEN
26
16
Aaron Jones
GB
25
17
Miles Sanders
PHI
23
18
D.J. Moore
CAR
23
19
JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
23
20
Chris Godwin
TB
24
21
Patrick Mahomes
KC
24
22
Kerryon Johnson
DET
23
23
David Montgomery
CHI
23
24
Devin Singletary
BUF
23
25
George Kittle
SF
26
26
Amari Cooper
DAL
26
27
Kenny Golladay
DET
26
28
Odell Beckham Jr.
CLE
27
29
D.K. Metcalf
SEA
22
30
A.J. Brown
TEN
23
31
Marlon Mack
IND
24
32
Austin Ekeler
LAC
25
33
Todd Gurley
LAR
26
34
James Conner
PIT
25
35
Deshaun Watson
HOU
24
36
Lamar Jackson
BAL
23
37
Melvin Gordon
LAC
27
38
Stefon Diggs
MIN
26
39
Courtland Sutton
DEN
24
40
Julio Jones
ATL
31
41
Travis Kelce
KC
30
42
Keenan Allen
LAC
28
43
Tyler Boyd
CIN
25
44
Calvin Ridley
ATL
25
45
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
26
46
Kareem Hunt
CLE
25
48
Hunter Henry
LAC
25
49
Mark Andrews
BAL
25
50
Allen Robinson
CHI
27
51
Cooper Kupp
LAR
27
52
Tyler Lockett
SEA
27
53
D.J. Chark
JAC
23
54
Christian Kirk
ARI
23
55
Terry McLaurin
WAS
24
47
Le'Veon Bell
NYJ
28
56
Chris Carson
SEA
26
57
Kenyan Drake
MIA
26
58
Derrius Guice
WAS
23
59
Sony Michel
NE
25
63
Brandin Cooks
LAR
26
64
Michael Gallup
DAL
24
60
Damien Williams
KC
28
61
Ronald Jones II
TB
23
65
Jarvis Landry
CLE
27
66
Robert Woods
LAR
28
67
Deebo Samuel
SF
24
68
Marquise Brown
BAL
23
69
Zach Ertz
PHI
29
70
Austin Hooper
ATL
25
71
Mike Williams
LAC
25
62
Devonta Freeman
ATL
28
74
T.Y. Hilton
IND
30
75
Adam Thielen
MIN
30
79
Evan Engram
NYG
26
72
David Johnson
ARI
28
73
Mark Ingram
BAL
30
76
A.J. Green
CIN
32
77
Darius Slayton
NYG
23
78
Devante Parker
MIA
27
80
Sterling Shepard
NYG
27
81
Russell Wilson
SEA
31
82
Dak Prescott
DAL
27
89
Darren Waller
OAK
27
83
Tarik Cohen
CHI
25
84
Tevin Coleman
SF
27
85
Rashaad Penny
SEA
24
86
Royce Freeman
DEN
24
87
Alexander Mattison
MIN
22
88
Kyler Murray
ARI
22
90
Darrell Henderson
LAR
23
91
Raheem Mostert
SF
28
92
James White
NE
28
93
Anthony Miller
CHI
25
94
Will Fuller
HOU
26
95
Curtis Samuel
CAR
24
96
N'Keal Harry
NE
22
97
Jameis Winston
TB
26
98
Robby Anderson
NYJ
27
99
John Brown
BUF
30
100
Aaron Rodgers
GB
36
101
Baker Mayfield
CLE
25
102
Josh Allen
BUF
24
103
Tony Pollard
DAL
23
104
Darwin Thompson
KC
24
105
Justice Hill
BAL
22
106
Dede Westbrook
JAC
26
107
Dallas Goedert
PHI
25
108
Jordan Howard
PHI
25
109
Corey Davis
TEN
25
110
Preston Williams
MIA
23
111
Mecole Hardman
KC
22
112
Julian Edelman
NE
34
113
Carson Wentz
PHI
27
114
Noah Fant
DEN
22
115
T.J. Hockenson
DET
23
116
Matt Breida
SF
25
117
Sammy Watkins
KC
27
118
John Ross
CIN
25
119
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
30
120
Tyler Higbee
LAR
27
121
Miles Boykin
BAL
23
122
Hunter Renfrow
OAK
24
123
Tyrell Williams
OAK
28
124
Marvin Jones
DET
30
125
James Washington
PIT
24
126
Diontae Johnson
PIT
24
127
Cam Newton
CAR
31
128
O.J. Howard
TB
25
129
Mike Gesicki
MIA
24
130
Breshad Perriman
TB
26
131
Duke Johnson
CLE
26
132
Damien Harris
NE
23
133
Parris Campbell
IND
23
134
Andy Isabella
ARI
23
135
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
PHI
23
136
Lamar Miller
HOU
29
137
Carlos Hyde
KC
29
138
DeAndre Washington
OAK
27
139
Greg Ward
PHI
25
140
Jamison Crowder
NYJ
27
141
Irv Smith Jr.
MIN
22
142
Latavius Murray
NO
30
143
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
GB
25
144
Golden Tate
NYG
32
145
Emmanuel Sanders
SF
33
146
DeSean Jackson
PHI
33
147
Larry Fitzgerald
ARI
37
148
Ian Thomas
CAR
24
149
Jared Goff
LAR
25
150
Matt Ryan
ATL
35
