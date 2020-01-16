Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: Christian McCaffrey tops updated Top 150

There's going to be a lot of movement in Dynasty value over the next three months, but I've put together my first Dynasty Top 150 of 2020. The one thing I don't expect will change? Christian McCaffrey at No. 1 overall. He'll be 24 at the start of next season and he's been the No. 1 running back in PPR each of the past two years. Yes, these rankings are based on PPR leagues that reward six points per pass touchdown.

This will be updated again in February and multiple times in the lead up to the NFL Draft. The rookie class of 2020 will be added as soon as the draft is over. If you're looking for rookie pick values in comparison to players, I'm working on a trade chart for February as well. But enough with the pleasantries, you came here for rankings, here they are.