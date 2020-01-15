Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: Don't expect much from aging receivers like A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.
There's been no shortage of discussion about aging running backs and I'm sure we'll talk about Mark Ingram plenty heading into 2020. After all, he's crossing that magical threshold into his 30s. Truth be told, there's nothing special about 30 other than our preference for round numbers. Still, we do have a preference for round numbers and it's not just running backs where age matters.
In the past 20 years, 12 wide receivers have posted multiple top-12 seasons after their 30th birthday. And this not a trend that modern medicine seems to be helping.
In 2019, Julian Edelman and Julio Jones were the only receivers in the top 12 on the wrong side of 30. In fact, they were the only 30-plus receivers in the top 30! Jones certainly fell in my latest Dynasty rankings, though I still understand that a "win-now" squad may view him as a top-10 option. Edelman has already been fully discounted for his age and will fall even more if Tom Brady leaves. But there are several other guys who are more interesting.
T.Y. Hilton and A.J. Green both battled injuries in 2019 and are now both over 30. While I don't think they're necessarily done as starting options, it's increasingly unlikely they'll ever reach their peak performance again. This seems especially true for Green, who has indicated he won't participate in camp if the Bengals tag him with the franchise tag. Shortly after the Bengals draft, Joe Burrow may be the final sell-high window for the soon-to-be 32-year-old receiver.
Adam Thielen, John Brown, Alshon Jeffery and Marvin Jones are four more receivers who will be 30 years old when the 2020 season starts. Of those, Brown is the only one whose value is on the upswing, and I would not be hesitant to try to capitalize on that. Thielen could likely still fetch a fair price in most Dynasty leagues and I'd certainly be shopping him to see what that price is. The Vikings offensive philosophy makes me nervous about everyone in the passing game.
Here are the rest of the Dynasty risers and fallers from the 2019 season:
|Player
|PREV
|RANK
|Trend
|20
|8
|29
|12
|46
|13
|50
|15
|75
|23
|76
|25
|62
|27
|74
|37
|11
|26
|33
|43
|28
|45
|26
|46
|36
|50
|31
|77
Here are my complete Dynasty wide receiver rankings. Expect another update in February.
Prev
Rank
Player
Team
Age
3
1
Michael Thomas
NO
27
1
2
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
28
6
3
Mike Evans
TB
27
5
4
Davante Adams
GB
27
8
5
Tyreek Hill
KC
26
13
6
D.J. Moore
CAR
23
2
7
JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
23
20
8
Chris Godwin
TB
24
12
9
Amari Cooper
DAL
26
14
10
Kenny Golladay
DET
26
4
11
Odell Beckham Jr.
CLE
27
29
12
D.K. Metcalf
SEA
22
46
13
A.J. Brown
TEN
23
10
14
Stefon Diggs
MIN
26
50
15
Courtland Sutton
DEN
24
7
16
Julio Jones
ATL
31
9
17
Keenan Allen
LAC
28
18
18
Tyler Boyd
CIN
25
19
19
Calvin Ridley
ATL
25
35
20
Allen Robinson
CHI
27
22
21
Cooper Kupp
LAR
27
24
22
Tyler Lockett
SEA
27
75
23
D.J. Chark
JAC
23
25
24
Christian Kirk
ARI
23
76
25
Terry McLaurin
WAS
24
11
26
Brandin Cooks
LAR
26
62
27
Michael Gallup
DAL
24
37
28
Jarvis Landry
CLE
27
21
29
Robert Woods
LAR
28
39
30
Deebo Samuel
SF
24
42
31
Marquise Brown
BAL
23
27
32
Mike Williams
LAC
25
23
33
T.Y. Hilton
IND
30
15
34
Adam Thielen
MIN
30
17
35
A.J. Green
CIN
32
NR
36
Darius Slayton
NYG
23
74
37
Devante Parker
MIA
27
32
38
Sterling Shepard
NYG
27
51
39
Anthony Miller
CHI
25
38
40
Will Fuller
HOU
26
41
41
Curtis Samuel
CAR
24
30
42
N'Keal Harry
NE
22
33
43
Robby Anderson
NYJ
27
48
44
John Brown
BUF
30
28
45
Dede Westbrook
JAC
26
26
46
Corey Davis
TEN
25
80
47
Preston Williams
MIA
23
58
48
Mecole Hardman
KC
22
44
49
Julian Edelman
NE
34
36
50
Sammy Watkins
KC
27
NR
51
John Ross
CIN
25
40
52
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
30
43
53
Miles Boykin
BAL
23
78
54
Hunter Renfrow
OAK
24
45
55
Tyrell Williams
OAK
28
47
56
Marvin Jones
DET
30
53
57
James Washington
PIT
24
64
58
Diontae Johnson
PIT
24
NR
59
Breshad Perriman
TB
26
55
60
Parris Campbell
IND
23
57
61
Andy Isabella
ARI
23
61
62
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
PHI
23
NR
63
Greg Ward
PHI
25
68
64
Jamison Crowder
NYJ
27
49
65
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
GB
25
60
66
Golden Tate
NYG
32
59
67
Emmanuel Sanders
SF
33
72
68
DeSean Jackson
PHI
33
69
69
Larry Fitzgerald
ARI
37
71
70
Kenny Stills
HOU
28
79
71
Kelvin Harmon
WAS
23
77
72
Trey Quinn
WAS
24
56
73
Geronimo Allison
GB
26
70
74
Tre'Quan Smith
NO
24
65
75
Hakeem Butler
ARI
24
NR
76
Jalen Hurd
SF
24
31
77
Dante Pettis
SF
24
67
78
Zay Jones
OAK
25
52
79
Keke Coutee
HOU
23
63
80
DaeSean Hamilton
DEN
25
Age is reflected as the player's age at the start of the 2020 season. PREV is the player's rank from August 2019.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC East.
-
01/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reacts to the Browns hiring Kevin Stefanski before breaking...