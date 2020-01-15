Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: Don't expect much from aging receivers like A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton

There's been no shortage of discussion about aging running backs and I'm sure we'll talk about Mark Ingram plenty heading into 2020. After all, he's crossing that magical threshold into his 30s. Truth be told, there's nothing special about 30 other than our preference for round numbers. Still, we do have a preference for round numbers and it's not just running backs where age matters.

In the past 20 years, 12 wide receivers have posted multiple top-12 seasons after their 30th birthday. And this not a trend that modern medicine seems to be helping.

This used to happen more often. Number of top-12 seasons by WRs age 30 or older

2000-2004 17

2005-2009 17

2010-2014 10

2015-2019 9 — Heath Cummings (@heathcummingssr) January 14, 2020

In 2019, Julian Edelman and Julio Jones were the only receivers in the top 12 on the wrong side of 30. In fact, they were the only 30-plus receivers in the top 30! Jones certainly fell in my latest Dynasty rankings, though I still understand that a "win-now" squad may view him as a top-10 option. Edelman has already been fully discounted for his age and will fall even more if Tom Brady leaves. But there are several other guys who are more interesting.

T.Y. Hilton and A.J. Green both battled injuries in 2019 and are now both over 30. While I don't think they're necessarily done as starting options, it's increasingly unlikely they'll ever reach their peak performance again. This seems especially true for Green, who has indicated he won't participate in camp if the Bengals tag him with the franchise tag. Shortly after the Bengals draft, Joe Burrow may be the final sell-high window for the soon-to-be 32-year-old receiver.

Adam Thielen, John Brown, Alshon Jeffery and Marvin Jones are four more receivers who will be 30 years old when the 2020 season starts. Of those, Brown is the only one whose value is on the upswing, and I would not be hesitant to try to capitalize on that. Thielen could likely still fetch a fair price in most Dynasty leagues and I'd certainly be shopping him to see what that price is. The Vikings offensive philosophy makes me nervous about everyone in the passing game.

Expect another update in February.

Prev Rank Player Team Age 3 1 Michael Thomas NO 27 1 2 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 28 6 3 Mike Evans TB 27 5 4 Davante Adams GB 27 8 5 Tyreek Hill KC 26 13 6 D.J. Moore CAR 23 2 7 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 23 20 8 Chris Godwin TB 24 12 9 Amari Cooper DAL 26 14 10 Kenny Golladay DET 26 4 11 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE 27 29 12 D.K. Metcalf SEA 22 46 13 A.J. Brown TEN 23 10 14 Stefon Diggs MIN 26 50 15 Courtland Sutton DEN 24 7 16 Julio Jones ATL 31 9 17 Keenan Allen LAC 28 18 18 Tyler Boyd CIN 25 19 19 Calvin Ridley ATL 25 35 20 Allen Robinson CHI 27 22 21 Cooper Kupp LAR 27 24 22 Tyler Lockett SEA 27 75 23 D.J. Chark JAC 23 25 24 Christian Kirk ARI 23 76 25 Terry McLaurin WAS 24 11 26 Brandin Cooks LAR 26 62 27 Michael Gallup DAL 24 37 28 Jarvis Landry CLE 27 21 29 Robert Woods LAR 28 39 30 Deebo Samuel SF 24 42 31 Marquise Brown BAL 23 27 32 Mike Williams LAC 25 23 33 T.Y. Hilton IND 30 15 34 Adam Thielen MIN 30 17 35 A.J. Green CIN 32 NR 36 Darius Slayton NYG 23 74 37 Devante Parker MIA 27 32 38 Sterling Shepard NYG 27 51 39 Anthony Miller CHI 25 38 40 Will Fuller HOU 26 41 41 Curtis Samuel CAR 24 30 42 N'Keal Harry NE 22 33 43 Robby Anderson NYJ 27 48 44 John Brown BUF 30 28 45 Dede Westbrook JAC 26 26 46 Corey Davis TEN 25 80 47 Preston Williams MIA 23 58 48 Mecole Hardman KC 22 44 49 Julian Edelman NE 34 36 50 Sammy Watkins KC 27 NR 51 John Ross CIN 25 40 52 Alshon Jeffery PHI 30 43 53 Miles Boykin BAL 23 78 54 Hunter Renfrow OAK 24 45 55 Tyrell Williams OAK 28 47 56 Marvin Jones DET 30 53 57 James Washington PIT 24 64 58 Diontae Johnson PIT 24 NR 59 Breshad Perriman TB 26 55 60 Parris Campbell IND 23 57 61 Andy Isabella ARI 23 61 62 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside PHI 23 NR 63 Greg Ward PHI 25 68 64 Jamison Crowder NYJ 27 49 65 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB 25 60 66 Golden Tate NYG 32 59 67 Emmanuel Sanders SF 33 72 68 DeSean Jackson PHI 33 69 69 Larry Fitzgerald ARI 37 71 70 Kenny Stills HOU 28 79 71 Kelvin Harmon WAS 23 77 72 Trey Quinn WAS 24 56 73 Geronimo Allison GB 26 70 74 Tre'Quan Smith NO 24 65 75 Hakeem Butler ARI 24 NR 76 Jalen Hurd SF 24 31 77 Dante Pettis SF 24 67 78 Zay Jones OAK 25 52 79 Keke Coutee HOU 23 63 80 DaeSean Hamilton DEN 25

Age is reflected as the player's age at the start of the 2020 season. PREV is the player's rank from August 2019.