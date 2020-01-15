Play

Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings Update: Don't expect much from aging receivers like A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton

Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.

There's been no shortage of discussion about aging running backs and I'm sure we'll talk about Mark Ingram plenty heading into 2020. After all, he's crossing that magical threshold into his 30s. Truth be told, there's nothing special about 30 other than our preference for round numbers. Still, we do have a preference for round numbers and it's not just running backs where age matters.

In the past 20 years, 12 wide receivers have posted multiple top-12 seasons after their 30th birthday. And this not a trend that modern medicine seems to be helping.

In 2019, Julian Edelman and Julio Jones were the only receivers in the top 12 on the wrong side of 30. In fact, they were the only 30-plus receivers in the top 30! Jones certainly fell in my latest Dynasty rankings, though I still understand that a "win-now" squad may view him as a top-10 option. Edelman has already been fully discounted for his age and will fall even more if Tom Brady leaves. But there are several other guys who are more interesting.

T.Y. Hilton and A.J. Green both battled injuries in 2019 and are now both over 30. While I don't think they're necessarily done as starting options, it's increasingly unlikely they'll ever reach their peak performance again. This seems especially true for Green, who has indicated he won't participate in camp if the Bengals tag him with the franchise tag. Shortly after the Bengals draft, Joe Burrow may be the final sell-high window for the soon-to-be 32-year-old receiver. 

Adam Thielen, John Brown, Alshon Jeffery and Marvin Jones are four more receivers who will be 30 years old when the 2020 season starts. Of those, Brown is the only one whose value is on the upswing, and I would not be hesitant to try to capitalize on that. Thielen could likely still fetch a fair price in most Dynasty leagues and I'd certainly be shopping him to see what that price is. The Vikings offensive philosophy makes me nervous about everyone in the passing game. 

Here are the rest of the Dynasty risers and fallers from the 2019 season:

Dynasty WR Risers and Fallers
PlayerPREVRANKTrend
20 8
29 12
46 13
50 15
75 23
76 25
62 27
74 37
11 26
33 43
28 45
26 46
36 50
31 77

Here are my complete Dynasty wide receiver rankings. Expect another update in February. 

Prev

Rank

Player

Team

Age

3

1

Michael Thomas

NO

27

1

2

DeAndre Hopkins

HOU

28

6

3

Mike Evans

TB

27

5

4

Davante Adams

GB

27

8

5

Tyreek Hill

KC

26

13

6

D.J. Moore

CAR

23

2

7

JuJu Smith-Schuster

PIT

23

20

8

Chris Godwin

TB

24

12

9

Amari Cooper

DAL

26

14

10

Kenny Golladay

DET

26

4

11

Odell Beckham Jr.

CLE

27

29

12

D.K. Metcalf

SEA

22

46

13

A.J. Brown

TEN

23

10

14

Stefon Diggs

MIN

26

50

15

Courtland Sutton

DEN

24

7

16

Julio Jones

ATL

31

9

17

Keenan Allen

LAC

28

18

18

Tyler Boyd

CIN

25

19

19

Calvin Ridley

ATL

25

35

20

Allen Robinson

CHI

27

22

21

Cooper Kupp

LAR

27

24

22

Tyler Lockett

SEA

27

75

23

D.J. Chark

JAC

23

25

24

Christian Kirk

ARI

23

76

25

Terry McLaurin

WAS

24

11

26

Brandin Cooks

LAR

26

62

27

Michael Gallup

DAL

24

37

28

Jarvis Landry

CLE

27

21

29

Robert Woods

LAR

28

39

30

Deebo Samuel

SF

24

42

31

Marquise Brown

BAL

23

27

32

Mike Williams

LAC

25

23

33

T.Y. Hilton

IND

30

15

34

Adam Thielen

MIN

30

17

35

A.J. Green

CIN

32

NR

36

Darius Slayton

NYG

23

74

37

Devante Parker

MIA

27

32

38

Sterling Shepard

NYG

27

51

39

Anthony Miller

CHI

25

38

40

Will Fuller

HOU

26

41

41

Curtis Samuel

CAR

24

30

42

N'Keal Harry

NE

22

33

43

Robby Anderson

NYJ

27

48

44

John Brown

BUF

30

28

45

Dede Westbrook

JAC

26

26

46

Corey Davis

TEN

25

80

47

Preston Williams

MIA

23

58

48

Mecole Hardman

KC

22

44

49

Julian Edelman

NE

34

36

50

Sammy Watkins

KC

27

NR

51

John Ross

CIN

25

40

52

Alshon Jeffery

PHI

30

43

53

Miles Boykin

BAL

23

78

54

Hunter Renfrow

OAK

24

45

55

Tyrell Williams

OAK

28

47

56

Marvin Jones

DET

30

53

57

James Washington

PIT

24

64

58

Diontae Johnson

PIT

24

NR

59

Breshad Perriman

TB

26

55

60

Parris Campbell

IND

23

57

61

Andy Isabella

ARI

23

61

62

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

PHI

23

NR

63

Greg Ward

PHI

25

68

64

Jamison Crowder

NYJ

27

49

65

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

GB

25

60

66

Golden Tate

NYG

32

59

67

Emmanuel Sanders

SF

33

72

68

DeSean Jackson

PHI

33

69

69

Larry Fitzgerald

ARI

37

71

70

Kenny Stills

HOU

28

79

71

Kelvin Harmon

WAS

23

77

72

Trey Quinn

WAS

24

56

73

Geronimo Allison

GB

26

70

74

Tre'Quan Smith

NO

24

65

75

Hakeem Butler

ARI

24

NR

76

Jalen Hurd

SF

24

31

77

Dante Pettis

SF

24

67

78

Zay Jones

OAK

25

52

79

Keke Coutee

HOU

23

63

80

DaeSean Hamilton

DEN

25

Age is reflected as the player's age at the start of the 2020 season. PREV is the player's rank from August 2019.

