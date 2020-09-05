Watch Now: Leonard Fournette Agrees To One-Year Deal With Buccaneers ( 5:34 )

In theory, the last week of training camp (with no preseason) would not be a time for wild swings in Dynasty value. Of course, in theory we wouldn't have multiple presumed starting running backs released in the final week of the preseason. In reality, that's exactly what happened with Leonard Fournette in Adrian Peterson.

Fournette's Dynasty value didn't change a whole lot. If anything, he has more upside in Tampa Bay than he did in Jacksonville. He also has a lot lower floor. But we always expected him to be a free agent heading into 2021, and that's why he's been outside of the top 24 Dynasty running backs despite being a 25-year-old former top-five pick. But Fournette's landing spot did have a major impact on Ronald Jones.

Jones is a talented 23-year-old running back, but it's impossible to ignore the Buccaneers' signaling. First they spent a third-round pick on Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Then they signed LeSean McCoy. Now they have Fournette. It's really hard to take Bruce Arians seriously when he says Jones is still the guy. Maybe for Week 1. Despite that negativity, the buying window is wide open on Jones. I'd give up a 2021 Round 2 rookie pick for him, but I'd offer a Round 3 pick first.

The other major mover is Antonio Gibson. With Peterson gone in Washington, there seems to be a bit more of an opening for Gibson to work on all three downs. Still, it's really hard to know what to do with a guy who had 77 touches in his college career at Memphis. I'm not convinced his upside is that much higher than Tarik Cohen's, but it is enough to move him just inside our top 25. I'd be more likely to sell Gibson this week than buy him.

Here are my updated Dynasty running back rankings: