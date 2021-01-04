Tight end is a Fantasy wasteland, which makes you want to hold any productive player tight in both re-draft and Dynasty. That's especially true if you have one of the greatest tight ends of all time or the latest breakout. Even with those things being true, it's still time to sell on Travis Kelce and Logan Thomas in Dynasty.

Kelce has had one of the greatest tight end seasons ever. He entered Week 17 trailing only Stefon Diggs in receptions and holding a 59-point cushion over Darren Waller and every other tight end. You could be correct if you said Kelce has shown no signs of slowing down. But he'll be 31 years old at the start of next year, and the slowdown is coming. You maximize the value of players like Kelce by selling before the decline begins, and you should get a massive haul for him coming off this season. Don't sell for anything less.

While Thomas is not a star like Kelce, he has been a top-five tight end in the second half of 2020. Basically anytime you have a 29-year-old post a career year, I'll be trying to deal him. Thomas has an uncertain quarterback situation moving forward, and like Kelce he's approaching the age when tight ends generally decline. You might get another year of top-12 production out of him, but it will be as a low-end starter if you do.

There are a handful of young tight ends emerging, and this offseason I'll be looking to buy them and sell guys like Kelce and Thomas.

Here are my updated tight end Dynasty rankings: