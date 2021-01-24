We're finally on the precipice of the finish line for a 2020 season that defied the odds, and Sunday promises an outstanding pair of conference championship contests in the Buccaneers-Packers and Bills-Chiefs battles. Fortunately, the biggest injury question mark from earlier in the week, the condition of Patrick Mahomes, has been resolved, although there are still some other notable Chiefs among the walking wounded. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest on the health front as of Sunday morning:

Quarterbacks

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol Friday and will play without restrictions against the Bills on Sunday. Mahomes is also reportedly recovered from a toe injury that he suffered in last Sunday's divisional-round win over the Browns.

Running backs

The Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. The rookie hasn't logged any game action since Week 15, and with position mate Le'Veon Bell (knee) also questionable, Kansas City's backfield situation is firmly in flux. If both Edwards-Helaire and Bell were to sit out versus Buffalo, Darrel Williams, who took 13 carries for 78 yards in last Sunday's divisional-round win over the Browns, would be line to serve as the starting running back.

The Chiefs' Le'Veon Bell (knee) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bills after missing the last two practices of the week. With backfield mate Clyde Edwards-Helaire also questionable, an absence by both Bell and the rookie would thin out Kansas City's running back corps to the point where Darrel Williams would likely be in line for a spot start.

Wide receivers

The Buccaneers' Antonio Brown (knee) will not play Sunday against the Packers, leaving Scott Miller to likely fill his No. 3 role behind starters Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Miller, who recorded a 33-501-3 line during the regular season and made a 29-yard reception in the divisional-round win versus the Saints, brings a speed dimension that is arguably unmatched by any other Tampa Bay wideout.

The Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. Watkins hasn't played since Week 16, and if he sits out again versus Buffalo, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman should continue in expanded roles behind Tyreek Hill.

The Bills' Gabriel Davis (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. Even if Davis is able to suit up versus Kansas City, he'd be no better than the No. 4 receiver behind the top trio of Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley. The fact the Bills called Kenny Stills up from the practice squad Saturday also appears to hint at a possible Davis absence.

Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Kevin King (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after finishing the week with a missed practice Friday.

Safeties

The Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing Friday's practice.

Linebackers

The Chiefs' Willie Gay (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week.