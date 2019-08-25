Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Top busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, D.J. Moore

Running backs Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey have emerged as the consensus top-three players in the Fantasy football rankings 2019. Behind them, there are a variety of ways Fantasy football strategy could unfold depending upon your league and risk tolerance. Players like Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon have league-winning upside, but their current holdouts make them major gambles in the first round. Receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones and Davante Adams are intriguing, but will they produce as many Fantasy points as running backs you could target like Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb and James Conner? And where should every player be in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings for PPR and standard leagues? Before finalizing your Fantasy football draft prep, see what the proven computer model at SportsLine has to say. Its proven Fantasy football rankings 2019 have consistently identified busts over the years, including Allen Robinson, Larry Fitzgerald, Matthew Stafford, Golden Tate and Jamaal Williams last season, as well as Derek Carr's disastrous 2017, ranking them all lower than human experts.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Moore led all Panthers' receivers in targets, catches and yards as a rookie and should see a larger share of the workload in 2019. However, despite leading Carolina in multiple receiving categories, Moore found the end zone just twice in 2018. Plus, Fantasy owners should be aware that much of Moore's success hinges on the health of quarterback Cam Newton, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery. Additionally, in the team's third preseason game last Thursday, Newton suffered a foot sprain. All indications are he'll be ready to go for Week 1 of the regular season, but the injuries nevertheless underscore Newton's health risks.

The latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP shows Moore going off the board in the sixth round. However, SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings have fellow wide receivers like Emmanuel Sanders (10th-round ADP), Dante Pettis (ninth) and Marvin Jones (ninth) all ahead of Moore, even though they're being drafted multiple rounds later. Steer clear of one of the season's biggest 2019 Fantasy football busts.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Rams running back Todd Gurley. The former first-round pick was the No. 1 running back in all of Fantasy football last season and he's put up over 6,400 yards from scrimmage while scoring 56 times in the last four years. However, he cost a lot of owners championships with another knee injury late in the season and didn't look the same when he returned for the postseason.

Gurley wound up ceding carries C.J. Anderson in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The speculation all offseason has been that Gurley has developed arthritis in his left knee and that's why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 16 running back despite the fact that he's the eighth running back off the board on average.

SportsLine is also predicting trouble for a superstar who is one of the top 10 quarterbacks off the board in standard drafts. He's in line to struggle and finish behind several quarterbacks who are going much later. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid in your draft? And which superstar isn't a trustworthy QB1 option? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Allen Robinson's disappointing season, and find out.