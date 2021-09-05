New faces are rising up the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. Former Alabama receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith are both being picked around the ninth round, according to the latest 2021 Fantasy football ADP. Marquez Callaway, a former rookie free agent out of Tennessee, is going off the board just outside the top 100 Fantasy football picks 2021, earlier than veterans like Jarvis Landry and Corey Davis.

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The second-year playmaker had a fifth-round Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine Projection Model predicted he'd be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy football.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams. He enters the 2021 NFL season as Detroit's clear-cut No. 1 wideout. After the Lions parted ways with Breshad Perriman, it's evident Williams will be the Lions top outside wide receiver.

After dealing with a serious shoulder injury in 2020 that saw him miss the entire season, Williams will be eager to prove he can be a No. 1 receiver in the NFL. Williams has proven capable of being a big-play threat, securing 69 receptions for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns with the Chargers in 2016. With Detroit expected to be playing from behind a lot this season, Williams has a shot to post his second-ever season with 70-plus targets. That's a big reason why the model ranks Williams, who's being drafted in the 17th round on average, ahead of wideouts like Ja'Marr Chase (ninth-round ADP), Odell Beckham (ninth) and Michael Thomas (10th).

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Browns tight end Austin Hooper. He missed three games due to a neck injury in 2020 and put together an uninspiring 46-435-4 receiving line in his first year in Cleveland. But coach Kevin Stefanski recently told reporters that the plan is to expand his role in 2021.

Fantasy players aren't paying too much attention thus far. Hooper is going off the board around pick No. 161 overall, according to the latest Fantasy football ADP 2021. SportsLine's model, however, has him projected to finish ahead of three other tight ends going off the board much earlier -- Hunter Henry, Gerald Everett and Evan Engram -- making Hooper a strong target in the later round who could blossom into a Fantasy TE1 this season.

