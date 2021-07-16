As a whole, the tight end position struggled a year ago, as just two tight ends were among the top 50 in receiving yards. There were three times as many tight ends in the top 50 the year before, so fantasy owners are now eyeing the 2021 Fantasy football rankings looking for value. There's only one Travis Kelce or George Kittle, so you should scour depth charts to find the next 2021 Fantasy football sleepers at the position, such as Logan Thomas last year. The converted quarterback had 670 receiving yards for the Washington Football Team, which was more than double what he had in his first six years combined.

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The second-year playmaker had a fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy football.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. The eight-year veteran topped 85 catches for his third consecutive season in 2021, but fell below the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2017. He did, however, match his career-high with six touchdown catches and also added 155 yards rushing and two more scores on the ground.

Now, Woods and the rest of the Rams' passing attack is hoping to benefit from an upgrade at quarterback, as the Rams sent Jared Goff and a sizable pick haul to the Lions in return for Matthew Stafford. Woods' reliability over the middle and underneath should be a boon to Stafford, and SportsLine's model is expecting Woods' numbers to reflect that. The model ranks him ahead of fourth-round options like D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown despite the fact that he is coming off the board in the sixth round on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin. A torn ACL in Week 1 cost Jarwin 15 games last year, but he turned in reps at Cowboys' OTAs and anticipates being ready for Week 1 this year. In the 2019 season, Jarwin played second-fiddle to the out-of-retirement Jason Witten and produced 31 catches for 365 yards and three touchdowns.

Jarwin averaged more yards per reception than Witten that year and more than Dalton Schultz did for Dallas in the 2020 season. He offers the most upside of any tight end on the Cowboys' roster and should be a major component of what's expected to be a high-octane offense.

In 2020, Schultz posted 615 receiving yards and ran the third-most routes amongst tight ends. That should be the floor for Jarwin, who signed a $24.25 million contract extension last offseason, so he's the Cowboys' tight end of the present and future. The Cowboys have never supplied a stretch-the-field-type tight end for Dak Prescott, so a player with Jarwin's abilities carries plenty of upside.

