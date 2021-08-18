It might seem crazy in retrospect, but Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one of the Fantasy football sleepers heading into the 2018 season. He only threw for 284 yards in 2017, playing sparingly as Alex Smith's backup. Many were concerned about turnover issues and a risk-taking mentality, but he has quickly put those doubts to rest over the last few seasons. Mahomes is projected to be the first quarterback off the board in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. Is a quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa going to end up being one of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, just like Mahomes three years ago?

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. The second-year playmaker had a fifth-round Fantasy football ADP, but the SportsLine Projection Model predicted he'd be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy football.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars running back James Robinson. He claimed the Jaguars' starting running back slot as an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State in 2020 and isn't primed to step aside just because the Jags picked Travis Etienne from Clemson in the draft. Robinson averaged 4.5 yards per carry last season, clearing 100 yards in four games and gaining 99 yards on the ground in another. He averaged 17 carries per game a season ago.

Even with Etienne's arrival, Robinson projects to be an effective early-down back. With rookie Trevor Lawrence now manning the quarterback spot, Jacksonville's offense should have a level of competency it lacked in an abysmal 2020 campaign. The latest 2021 Fantasy football ADP shows Robinson going off the board around pick No. 82 overall, but SportsLine's model says he'll outperform players such as Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, backs who are going off the board earlier than Robinson.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2021 have identified: Texans running back Rex Burkhead. He is competing with several other backs for the starting job, but his pass-catching ability makes him an intriguing option. Burkhead spent the past four seasons with New England, catching 96 passes for 856 yards and seven touchdowns.

He has been the most efficient receiver among the group vying for the starting job. Burkhead has averaged more than four yards per carry in four of his last five seasons. He has also averaged 8.8 yards per reception during his career. Burkhead, who has a 2021 Fantasy football ADP of 173.8, brings an experienced mindset to a team that needs leadership this season. The model is projecting him to out-perform running backs like James White, Tony Pollard and Tarik Cohen, despite their ADP being in the 130s.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

