The NFL has continued to evolve as a passing league, which makes wide receivers a crucial part of your 2022 Fantasy football strategy. There were five wide receivers selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving Fantasy owners a chance to identify potential 2022 Fantasy football breakouts prior to finalizing their 2022 Fantasy football rankings. While there is an abundance of talent at the wide receiver position this year, it can still be difficult to decide which players to select with your 2022 Fantasy football picks. Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson are going to be the first wideouts off the board in most drafts, but it becomes more complicated if you don't have one of the first few spots. What should you do with wide receivers like CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans and Tee Higgins? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk. The speedy receiver signed a four-year, $72 million contract with Jacksonville this offseason and will enter the season as the Jaguars' No. 1 receiver. Kirk is still searching for his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL, but he'll have a shot at eclipsing that total in a Doug Pederson-led offense.

Kirk appeared in just one preseason game ahead of Jacksonville's Week 1 matchup against the Commanders, finishing with five receptions on eight targets for 54 yards against the Steelers. If Kirk and Trevor Lawrence can continue developing chemistry, Kirk could easily have a career season in his first year with the Jaguars. SportsLine's model is expecting Kirk, who's currently being drafted in the 11th-round on average, to outperform Allen Lazard (ninth-round ADP), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ninth) and Amari Cooper (10th).

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Titans running back Hassan Haskins as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. He had a strong season at Michigan last year, earning a 23% dominator rating at Pro Football Focus. Haskins recorded an identical PFF rushing grade to Breece Hall over the last three seasons, yet Hall is getting way more attention heading into Fantasy football 2022 drafts.

Haskins has the size to handle a heavy workload in the NFL, something he might get this year as Derrick Henry's backup. Henry suffered a serious foot injury last season, so the Titans might opt to give him more rest than he has generally had during his career. Haskins is being selected behind running backs such as Khalil Herbert, J.D. McKissic and D'Onta Foreman, but SportsLine's model expects him to outperform all three of those players.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. As a third-year player, Hockenson ranked sixth among tight ends in Fantasy points through Week 13 before missing the rest of the season (thumb). He finished with a 61-583-4 receiving line, but the Lions loaded up with pass-catchers in the offseason, which could reduce Hockenson's target share.

Detroit signed D.J. Chark and Josh Reynolds, while making Jameson Williams a first-round pick. The team wants to take more downfield shots, as the Lions ranked 30th with 9.8 yards per completion last year. Much of that was due to short passes to Hockenson, but many of those could be eliminated from the playbook. The model has the tight end outside the top 10 in its 2022 Fantasy football TE rankings behind Mike Gesicki, who is being drafted 17 spots later on average.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Jonathan Taylor's huge season, and find out.