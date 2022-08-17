Fresh off leading his team to a Super Bowl in just his second season, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will try to take another step forward in 2022. Burrow led the NFL with a 70.4 percent completion rate last season and threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns. With a receiving corps that includes three players who have had 1,000-yard seasons, owners will bank on Burrow to put up even bigger numbers as he gets even more comfortable in the offense. Burrow's 2022 Fantasy football ADP is 48.6 and he's been one of the first five quarterbacks off the board on average in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings.

Can he continue to develop his rapport with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to live up to the high expectations?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was being dramatically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler last season but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.



Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The former Alabama star caught 52 passes for 856 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie, but caught just 38 passes for 467 yards without a score in 2021 while missing seven games. However, the model is expecting the former first-round pick to outperform his current 2022 Fantasy football ADP of 67.4.

The Broncos made a blockbuster trade this offseason to acquire six-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, and improved target quality should be in store for all of Denver's wide receivers. With Tim Patrick tearing his ACL, Jeudy's target share should increase in 2022. That's why the model ranks him ahead of receivers like A.J. Brown and Mike Williams, who are being drafted at least two rounds earlier on average.

Top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bears tight end Cole Kmet as one of its top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. In the never-ending search for viable options at the position, Kmet is poised to make a move this season after flashing in spots last year. Kmet finished with the eighth-most targets among all tight ends last season, in a year marred by coaching controversy and quarterback insecurity for Chicago.

Four tight ends shared the lead for red zone targets last season at 20, and Kmet finished close behind with 12. New Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was able to engineer 90 targets, 66 receptions, 663 yards and four touchdowns from a hodge-podge of tight ends as the Green Bay Packers' passing game coordinator last year and should be able to get far more out of the position with Kmet. The model projects him to be a better late-round option than others with higher 2022 Fantasy football ADP like Logan Thomas, Dawson Knox, and Albert Okwuegbunam. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2022 here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown as one of its 2022 Fantasy football busts. Philadelphia ran the fewest pass plays in 2021 and Jalen Hurts finished 21st among all quarterbacks in completed air yards (1,681).

Brown missed four games last season, but also finished with the lowest catch rate (60 percent) of his career. Hurts ran the most of any QB on called pass plays last season and was pressured at the ninth-highest rate (26.4 percent) among all quarterbacks. Brown's role in Tennessee was muddled last season when Julio Jones was healthy, and DeVonta Smith established himself as a speedy deep threat in his rookie campaign for the Eagles. Brown's unpredictable potential with his new team will make him a less appealing option than others with a lower 2022 Fantasy football ADP like Diontae Johnson, Michael Pittman and Brandin Cooks. See more Fantasy football busts 2022 here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings



