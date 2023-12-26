Week 17 will serve as Fantasy football championship week for many Fantasy football managers. An entire year of constructing Fantasy football lineups comes down to the decisions made this week. So should you be looking to start a player like Texans QB C.J. Stroud coming off of two missed games with a concussion or would you be better suited streaming a signal-caller like Vikings QB Nick Mullens or Browns QB Joe Flacco?

Those types of Fantasy football start-sit decisions could be the difference between winning a title or finishing as the runner-up. Having a reliable set of Week 17 Fantasy football rankings will allow you to account for Fantasy football matchups, NFL injury news and to optimize your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups for success.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.

Top Week 17 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The former first-round pick out of Utah State has had some ups and downs in his first season as the starter in Green Bay but he's been playing his most consistent football down the stretch and his numbers as a whole are starting to look good.

Love has thrown for 3,587 yards and 27 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and has also rushed for 246 yards and three touchdowns. He accounted for three touchdowns last week and has had multi-touchdown games in six of his last seven starts. Now he'll match up with a Vikings defense that ranks bottom half of the NFL in pass defense (17th) and the model ranks him as a top-10 quarterback for Week 17.

And a massive shocker: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the NFL leader in passing yards (4,214) and completion rate (70.5%), stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20 at his position. Tagovailoa is having an impressive season in the NFL's best offense but he's run into some issues inside the red zone in recent weeks and he's a player to consider leaving on the bench.

He's thrown for one touchdown or less in four of his last five games and Nov. 19 against the Raiders was the last time he managed a 300-yard passing game. Now he'll match up with a Ravens defense that just dominated the 49ers (five turnovers forced) and they'll be hungry to prove another point while locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC in Week 17.

How to set Week 17 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a shocking wide receiver to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football WR rankings, ahead of stars like Mike Evans and Stefon Diggs.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 17 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking WR comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.