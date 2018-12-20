Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 16: Model that beat experts says start Jamaal Williams, sit Kenny Golladay

Week 16 of the NFL season brings extremely tough calls for Fantasy football players. Championships are on the line in many leagues, but with injuries piling up on virtually every team, it can be difficult to know who to start and who to sit with so much on the line without trusted Fantasy football rankings. Cam Newton owners, for example, now find themselves scrambling for other options now that reports have surfaced that he's being shut down for the season with a shoulder injury. And wide receivers Odell Beckham (quad) and Keenan Allen (hip) could return this week, but can you trust them with so much at stake? If you're looking for a replacement or making any other season-defining calls this weekend, be sure to check out the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings and projections from SportsLine's proven computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saying he would finish outside the top 20 quarterbacks. The result: Rodgers failed to record a touchdown pass for the first time this season, and anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 16. One player the model loves this week: Packers running back Jamaal Williams.

With Aaron Jones (knee) landing on injured reserve, Williams will serve as the lead back this week against the Jets. He played well last week after Jones exited the game against a stingy Bears defense, recording 97 total yards and a touchdown. And he gets an ideal matchup in Week 16 against New York, who has given up four touchdowns to running backs in its last five games.

SportsLine's model projects Williams to be a top 20 running back this week, putting him squarely in the RB2 discussion. He's projected to score more points than backs like Joe Mixon, Tarik Cohen and James White, all players with higher starting percentages. Confidently lock Williams in your lineup in Week 16 and watch the points rain down.

And a massive shocker from the model's Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings: Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay stumbles big-time this week against the Vikings and barely cracks the top 30. He's a player to bench this week.

Golladay is owned in 98 percent of CBS leagues and being started in 66 percent of them, but the model has him as the No. 27 overall wide receiver this week, meaning he's no better than a flex consideration. That's because he has a tough matchup against a top-10 passing defense in Minnesota. The Vikings held the Dolphins to 108 yards passing last week and limited Russell Wilson to just 72 yards through the air.

Golladay, who has also been limited in practice with a chest injury, is projected to score fewer points than receivers like Calvin Ridley, Kenny Stills, Corey Davis and Alshon Jeffery, all of whom are owned and started in a lower percentage of leagues. Be sure to put Golladay on your bench if your season is on the line this weekend, even though he's the team's No. 1 wideout.

The model is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 15 of its Fantasy Football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning your Fantasy Football championship or going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising running back is the key to winning a Fantasy championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which running back is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 15, all from the model that outperformed experts big time last season.