Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 6: Model that beat experts says start Cameron Brate, sit Ben Roethlisberger

If you're a Jay Ajayi, Matt Breida or Brandin Cooks owner, you're probably scouring the waiver wire to find the perfect addition to your roster for Week 6. Having an injury to one of your Fantasy football workhorses can cause a major hole in your lineup, especially with bye weeks already here. With so many injuries to key players this week, you'll want to check out SportsLine's Week 6 Fantasy football rankings before setting your lineup. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model best pinpointed where every player would finish each week, which could literally be the difference between winning and losing your matchup.

Last week, the model was high on Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon, who was filling in for the injured Leonard Fournette (hamstring). The result: Yeldon exploded for 122 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 5 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate.

He has recorded a touchdown in back-to-back games and is one of quarterback Jameis Winston's favorite targets in the red zone. In fact, Brate has caught at least six touchdowns the last two seasons with Winston under center. He also gets an ideal matchup in Week 6 against the Falcons, whose barely-there defense has allowed at least 37 points in its last three games.

Brate is only owned in 27 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but SportsLine's model says he'll finish as a top 10 TE. Start him with confidence this week and watch the points rain down.

And a massive shocker: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stumbles big-time this week against the Bengals and finishes well outside the top 10. He's a player to bench in Week 6.

Roethlisberger has eclipsed 300 yards passing just once in his career against the Bengals in Cincinnati. In fact, in his past three starts in Cincinnati, Roethlisberger has just three touchdowns and two interceptions total.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of the rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 5, all from the model that outperformed experts big time last season.