After battling injuries and being targeted only 14 times in his first six games, Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has finally arrived on the scene as a viable option for your Fantasy football lineups. Watson has been targeted 14 times in the last two weeks and has hauled in eight receptions for 155 yards and five touchdowns during that span. However, if he was available in your Fantasy football leagues last week and you didn't put in a claim, you probably missed your chance now that he's rostered in 92% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

However, there are some other viable Week 12 Fantasy football waiver wire options at wide receiver and with the playoffs approaching quickly, adding depth will be critical. So which wide receivers should you be targeting as you make your waiver wire claims and can you find help at the other positions with Fantasy football injuries mounting? Before determining who to target on the Week 12 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 12

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 12 waiver wire: Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore. Like Watson, the second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has been used relatively sparingly in his rookie season but he might have finally had the breakout night he needed to earn a larger role in Week 11.

Moore played a season-high 42% of Kansas City's offensive snaps and was targeted six times, catching five passes for 63 yards. With recent trade acquisition Kadarius Toney leaving the Chargers game with a hamstring injury and the Chiefs constantly on the hunt for playmaking ability at receiver, Moore could be next man up. He's currently available in 91% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks as a Week 12 waiver wire pickup. Yet another rookie wide receiver, Burks saw moderate involvement in the Titans passing attack during the first month of the season but saw his progress halted by a toe injury that cost him six weeks.

He returned in Week 10 and was targeted six times before breaking out in Week 11. Burks was targeted eight times last week and hauled in seven receptions for 111 yards. With opposing defenses focusing so much of their energy on slowing down Derrick Henry, there are going to be opportunities for the Tennessee passing attack to win down the field. Burks is only rostered in 28% of CBS leagues at the moment and could be poised for a strong close to the season.

How to set your Week 12 waiver wire claims

