The 2022 Fantasy football playoffs have arrived for the vast majority of owners across the country and the Fantasy football waiver wire continues to be a critical tool with NFL injuries mounting. Jalen Hurts (shoulder) looks questionable to play in Week 16 against the Cowboys after carrying so many Fantasy football teams with an MVP-level performance throughout the season. That means thousands of people will be looking for quarterback help as they look to survive and advance in the Fantasy football postseason.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is done for the season and that has created a similar need at running back. So if you're looking to plug a hole in your Fantasy football lineups at any position, who are some of the Week 16 Fantasy football waiver wire targets that you need to be aware of? Before you make any Week 16 Fantasy football waiver wire claims, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, he's revealed his top waiver wire pick from among the widely available Fantasy football free agents entering Week 16. You can see his top Fantasy NFL waiver wire picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 16

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 16 waiver wire: Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew. If Hurts misses the Cowboys game, Philadelphia has a pretty solid backup plan in Minshew and there's some value here from a Fantasy perspective because of how incredibly talented Minshew's supporting cast will be.

The Eagles rank fourth in the NFL in yards per play (5.9), third in total offense and second in scoring entering Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup with the Cowboys, who just allowed 40 points in a loss to the Jaguars. And Minshew has been a trustworthy game-manager throughout his career. He's thrown 41 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions in his career and completed 68.3% of his passes last year in relief of Hurts. Minshew is available in 97% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Colts running back Zack Moss as a Week 16 waiver wire pickup. Taylor's season ended in the first half against the Vikings on Saturday and it was quickly apparent that Moss would be the benefactor. He went on to finish the game playing in 67% of the snaps and carried the ball 24 times for 81 yards.

He'll continue to dominate the early-down and short-yardage work in the Indianapolis backfield while Deon Jackson works the passing downs and offers a change of pace. And with the Colts taking on a Chargers defense that ranks 28th in rushing yards allowed and 31st in yards allowed per carry (5.3), this game sets up well for Moss to see a lot of work again. However, he's only owned in 3% of CBS leagues.

How to set your Week 16 waiver wire claims

Gibbs is also all-in on a rookie wide receiver with a serious chance to shine. This player is widely available and could be a huge boost to your Fantasy football lineup. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target on the Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 16? And which receiver is a must-add? Visit SportsLine now to see the best league-winning Fantasy football free agents entering Week 16, all from a proven Fantasy football analyst, and find out.