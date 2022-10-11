When the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson away during the offseason and named Geno Smith the new starter, many assumed it'd be a temporary solution. But Smith has put up impressive numbers through the first weeks and looks like he could be more than a placeholder for some other quarterback. Smith leads the NFL with a 75.2% completion rate and his 113.2 QB rating is also the best in the league. But after throwing for 913 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception in the last three weeks, Smith is still available in over 40% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

So should you be putting a Week 6 Fantasy football waiver wire claim in on Smith and, if so, how much of your FAAB should you be using on the suddenly prolific quarterback? And with injuries mounting at running back, wide receiver and tight end, who else on the Week 6 waiver wire should you be all over? Before determining who to target on the Week 6 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 6

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 6 waiver wire: Saints tight end Taysom Hill. The 32-year-old BYU product started nine games for the Saints at quarterback in 2020 and 2021 but the franchise has ultimately decided to use Jameis Winston as its starter and try to get the most out of Hill's impressive athleticism in a variety of roles.

And he's looked most valuable as a runner taking snaps out of the wildcat. Hill has rushed for 228 yards and five touchdowns in 2022 and he's coming off a dominant performance in Week 5 against the Seahawks where he carried the ball nine times for 112 yards and three scores while also passing for a 22-yard touchdown. Hill appears to be in line to continue getting 8-10 touches per game but is only owned in 53% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce as a Week 6 waiver wire pickup. Pierce had his second consecutive 80-yard game after hauling in eight receptions against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football but remains rostered in just 14% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

The second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft now has 15 catches for 222 yards in his last three games and has generally become a key playmaker for a struggling Colts offense. Pierce played in a season-high 59 percent of snaps last week and with Michael Pittman Jr. garnering so much attention, you can expect him to continue seeing a lot of single coverage against the Jaguars in Week 6.

