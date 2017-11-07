Fantasy Football Week 10 Running Back Rankings: Will Ezekiel Elliott play this week?

Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.

Here are the rankings from our trio of experts at the start of Week 10. These rankings will be updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. Check out our breakdown of the rankings for the week as well. 

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 3 p.m. EST Tuesday. 

Week 10 RB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Le'Veon Bell PIT (at IND) Todd Gurley LAR (vs HOU) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at IND)
2Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at ATL) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at IND) Todd Gurley LAR (vs HOU)
3Todd Gurley LAR (vs HOU) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at ATL) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at ATL)
4Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAC) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs NO) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAC)
5Mark Ingram NO (at BUF) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAC) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs NO)
6Jordan Howard CHI (vs GB) Jordan Howard CHI (vs GB) Jordan Howard CHI (vs GB)
7Melvin Gordon LAC (at JAC) Melvin Gordon LAC (at JAC) Melvin Gordon LAC (at JAC)
8LeSean McCoy BUF (vs NO) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at WAS) Mark Ingram NO (at BUF)
9Jerick McKinnon MIN (at WAS) Mark Ingram NO (at BUF) Carlos Hyde SF (vs NYG)
10Alvin Kamara NO (at BUF) Adrian Peterson ARI (vs SEA) Alvin Kamara NO (at BUF)
11Carlos Hyde SF (vs NYG) Alvin Kamara NO (at BUF) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs DAL)
12Devonta Freeman ATL (vs DAL) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs MIA) Lamar Miller HOU (at LAR)
13Matt Forte NYJ (at TB) Matt Forte NYJ (at TB) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at WAS)
14Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs MIA) Carlos Hyde SF (vs NYG) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs MIA)
15Orleans Darkwa NYG (at SF) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs DAL) Adrian Peterson ARI (vs SEA)
16Lamar Miller HOU (at LAR) Orleans Darkwa NYG (at SF) Orleans Darkwa NYG (at SF)
17Bilal Powell NYJ (at TB) Lamar Miller HOU (at LAR) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs CIN)
18Doug Martin TB (vs NYJ) Chris Thompson WAS (vs MIN) Chris Thompson WAS (vs MIN)
19Joe Mixon CIN (at TEN) James White NE (at DEN) Bilal Powell NYJ (at TB)
20Derrick Henry TEN (vs CIN) Ameer Abdullah DET (vs CLE) Matt Forte NYJ (at TB)
21Adrian Peterson ARI (vs SEA) Joe Mixon CIN (at TEN) Doug Martin TB (vs NYJ)
22Thomas Rawls SEA (at ARI) Kenyan Drake MIA (at CAR) Joe Mixon CIN (at TEN)
23Chris Thompson WAS (vs MIN) Marlon Mack IND (vs PIT) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs DAL)
24DeMarco Murray TEN (vs CIN) Bilal Powell NYJ (at TB) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NE)
25Isaiah Crowell CLE (at DET) Doug Martin TB (vs NYJ) Ameer Abdullah DET (vs CLE)
26Kenyan Drake MIA (at CAR) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs CIN) Isaiah Crowell CLE (at DET)
27Tevin Coleman ATL (vs DAL) Isaiah Crowell CLE (at DET) Duke Johnson CLE (at DET)
28C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NE) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs DAL) Thomas Rawls SEA (at ARI)
29Ameer Abdullah DET (vs CLE) Dion Lewis NE (at DEN) Aaron Jones GB (at CHI)
30Aaron Jones GB (at CHI) Duke Johnson CLE (at DET) Damien Williams MIA (at CAR)
31James White NE (at DEN) Frank Gore IND (vs PIT) Devontae Booker DEN (vs NE)
32Marlon Mack IND (vs PIT) Aaron Jones GB (at CHI) Kenyan Drake MIA (at CAR)
33Damien Williams MIA (at CAR) Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs MIA) Frank Gore IND (vs PIT)
34Frank Gore IND (vs PIT) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NE) Derrick Henry TEN (vs CIN)
35Duke Johnson CLE (at DET) Rex Burkhead NE (at DEN) Marlon Mack IND (vs PIT)
36Rex Burkhead NE (at DEN) Damien Williams MIA (at CAR) Ty Montgomery GB (at CHI)
37Tarik Cohen CHI (vs GB) Tarik Cohen CHI (vs GB) Tarik Cohen CHI (vs GB)
38Latavius Murray MIN (at WAS) Derrick Henry TEN (vs CIN) Latavius Murray MIN (at WAS)
39Theo Riddick DET (vs CLE) Rob Kelley WAS (vs MIN) Dion Lewis NE (at DEN)
40Dion Lewis NE (at DEN) Ty Montgomery GB (at CHI) D'Onta Foreman HOU (at LAR)
41Rob Kelley WAS (vs MIN) Latavius Murray MIN (at WAS) James White NE (at DEN)
42Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs MIA) Wayne Gallman NYG (at SF) Rob Kelley WAS (vs MIN)
43Devontae Booker DEN (vs NE) Devontae Booker DEN (vs NE) Theo Riddick DET (vs CLE)
44Ty Montgomery GB (at CHI) Thomas Rawls SEA (at ARI) Wayne Gallman NYG (at SF)
45Jamaal Charles DEN (vs NE) Theo Riddick DET (vs CLE) Rex Burkhead NE (at DEN)
46D'Onta Foreman HOU (at LAR) Peyton Barber TB (vs NYJ) Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs MIA)
47Wayne Gallman NYG (at SF) Mike Gillislee NE (at DEN) Chris Ivory JAC (vs LAC)
48Matt Breida SF (vs NYG)Chris Ivory JAC (vs LAC)T.J. Yeldon JAC (vs LAC)
