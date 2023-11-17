Marquise Brown nearly had an amazing touchdown catch in Week 10 against Atlanta in his first game this season with Kyler Murray, but the ball bounced off his hands on a diving attempt in the end zone. In Week 11, Brown and Murray will connect in a big way, and Brown is going to be my favorite DFS play given his upside and price.
Brown is $5,300 on DraftKings and $6,600 on FanDuel, and I expect him to rebound from a disappointing performance against the Falcons. He only had one catch for 28 yards on four targets, but I'm going to play him in several lineups this week.
The Texans have allowed seven receivers to score at least 12.7 PPR points in the past four games, including three No. 1 receivers (Chris Olave in Week 6, Adam Thielen in Week 8 and Ja'Marr Chase in Week 10) to score at least 15.2 PPR points over that span. This is a favorable matchup.
While Murray has plenty of options in the passing game to lean on with Trey McBride, Rondale Moore and Michael Wilson, this will be the week where he starts to feature Brown. And I expect Brown to deliver.
Last week, we highlighted McBride in this spot, and he had a huge game against the Falcons with eight catches for 131 yards on nine targets. This week, another Cardinals player is going to step up, and Brown should go off against the Texans.
Fantasy Football Week 11 DFS advice: Why Marquise Brown is the play of the week at DraftKings and FanDuel
Why the Murray-Brown connection is positioned for breakout success in Week 11
