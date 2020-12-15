cam-newton-patriots.jpg

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Kalen Ballage, LACXXX
Le'Veon Bell, KCXXX
Devontae Booker, LVXXX
Malcolm Brown, LARXXX
Devonta Freeman, NYGXXX
Brian Hill, ATLXXX
Mark Ingram, BALXXX
Duke Johnson, HOUXXX
Ty Johnson, NYJXXX
Carlos Hyde, SEAXX
Kerryon Johnson, DETXX
Jerick McKinnon, SFXX
Boston Scott, PHIXX
Giovani Bernard, CINX

Leonard Fournette, TBX

Frank Gore, NYJX

Todd Gurley, ATLX

Darrell Henderson, LARX

Sony Michel, NEX

James White, NEX

Wide receivers

Julian Edelman, NEXXX
Travis Fulgham, PHIXXX
Will Fuller, HOUXXX
Michael Gallup, DALXXX
Mecole Hardman, KCXXX
Kendall Hinton, DENXXX
DeSean Jackson, PHIXXX
Jerry Jeudy, DENXXX
Christian Kirk, ARIXXX
Jakobi Meyers, NEXXX
Breshad Perriman, NYJXXX
Michael Pittman, INDXXX
Hunter Renfrow, LVXXX
Deebo Samuel, SFXXX
Darius Slayton, NYGXXX
Tre'Quan Smith, NOXXX
Golden Tate, NYGXXX
Sammy Watkins, KCXXX
Mike Williams, LACXXX
Antonio Brown, TBXX
Keelan Cole, JACXX
Jamison Crowder, NYJXX
A.J. Green, CINXX
Denzel Mims, NYJXX
Jalen Reagor, PHIXX
Laviska Shenault, JACXX
Tyler Boyd, CINX

D.J. Chark, JACX

CeeDee Lamb, DALX

Henry Ruggs, LVX

Emmanuel Sanders, NOX

Sterling Shepard, NYGX

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GBX

Preston Williams, MIAX

Tight ends

Trey Burton, INDXXX
Zach Ertz, PHIXXX
Jimmy Graham, CHIXXX
Austin Hooper, CLEXXX
Jonnu Smith, TENXXX
Kyle Rudolph, MINXX
Noah Fant, DENX

Tyler Higbee, LARX

Hayden Hurst, ATLX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Joe Burrow, CINXXX
Daniel Jones, NYGXXX
Cam Newton, NEXXX
Matthew Stafford, DETXXX
Tua Tagovailoa, MIAXXX
Carson Wentz, PHIXXX
Teddy Bridgewater, CARXX
Drew Lock, DENXX
Jared Goff, LARX

Baker Mayfield, CLEX

Matt Ryan, ATLX

Mitchell Trubisky, CHIX