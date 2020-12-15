What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

Running backs

Kalen Ballage, LAC X X X Le'Veon Bell, KC X X X Devontae Booker, LV X X X Malcolm Brown, LAR X X X Devonta Freeman, NYG X X X Brian Hill, ATL X X X Mark Ingram, BAL X X X Duke Johnson, HOU X X X Ty Johnson, NYJ X X X Carlos Hyde, SEA X X

Kerryon Johnson, DET X X

Jerick McKinnon, SF X X

Boston Scott, PHI X X

Giovani Bernard, CIN X



Leonard Fournette, TB X



Frank Gore, NYJ X



Todd Gurley, ATL X



Darrell Henderson, LAR X



Sony Michel, NE X



James White, NE X





Wide receivers

Julian Edelman, NE X X X Travis Fulgham, PHI X X X Will Fuller, HOU X X X Michael Gallup, DAL X X X Mecole Hardman, KC X X X Kendall Hinton, DEN X X X DeSean Jackson, PHI X X X Jerry Jeudy, DEN X X X Christian Kirk, ARI X X X Jakobi Meyers, NE X X X Breshad Perriman, NYJ X X X Michael Pittman, IND X X X Hunter Renfrow, LV X X X Deebo Samuel, SF X X X Darius Slayton, NYG X X X Tre'Quan Smith, NO X X X Golden Tate, NYG X X X Sammy Watkins, KC X X X Mike Williams, LAC X X X Antonio Brown, TB X X

Keelan Cole, JAC X X

Jamison Crowder, NYJ X X

A.J. Green, CIN X X

Denzel Mims, NYJ X X

Jalen Reagor, PHI X X

Laviska Shenault, JAC X X

Tyler Boyd, CIN X



D.J. Chark, JAC X



CeeDee Lamb, DAL X



Henry Ruggs, LV X



Emmanuel Sanders, NO X



Sterling Shepard, NYG X



Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB X



Preston Williams, MIA X





Tight ends

Trey Burton, IND X X X Zach Ertz, PHI X X X Jimmy Graham, CHI X X X Austin Hooper, CLE X X X Jonnu Smith, TEN X X X Kyle Rudolph, MIN X X

Noah Fant, DEN X



Tyler Higbee, LAR X



Hayden Hurst, ATL X





Quarterbacks