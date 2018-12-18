Fantasy Football Week 16: Streaming options thin on offense, but plenty of defenses available

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Welcome to Championship Week! if you got here, you likely survived a buzzsaw of injuries and disappointments. So take a moment to soak it in. Now, it's time to get back to work.

The only way you're considering streaming quarterback is if you have Cam Newton, Kirk Cousins or maybe Aaron Rodgers. Otherwise, you should stick with your starter because the streaming options aren't great. I have included some good options at quarterback who are owned in more than 80 percent of leagues just because you're only competing with one other team on the waiver wire.

QB

Baker Mayfield has disappointed against some very good matchups this season, but one of the times he didn't let us down was Week 12 against the Bengals. He threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns in his best Fantasy game of the season. Now he'll face them again in Week 16 (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV).

The Bengals have been dreadful against just about everything, so this is about far more than one good game from Mayfield. I'd expect a highly-efficient game with a floor around 20 Fantasy points and a ceiling that would put him in the top five.

Dak Prescott let us down in Week 15 at Indianapolis, but I expect a bounceback at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys have a high implied total and the Buccaneers have a bad secondary. Precott is at the top of a tier that includes Jameis Winston and Lamar Jackson. None of them are in my top-12 quarterbacks, but I prefer all of them this week to Newton, Cousins, and Philip Rivers

TE

Here's the deal. There are six good tight ends. Maybe seven if Odell Beckham is out again. Then there are a bunch of guys. Jimmy Graham, David Njoku, Kyle Rudolph, Trey Burton, Austin Hooper and Cameron Brate are all fine low-end starters with almost no floor. Chris Herndon, Ian Thomas, Blake Jarwin, C.J. Uzomah, Jordan Thomas and Blake Jarwin are all fine streamers, but again, no floor.

What it really comes down to is what you want to bet on. If you just want the best chance at a score, I would suggest Brate, Burton or Njoku. If you want to bet on targets, I'd look at Uzomah, Thomas, Graham or Jarwin.

I wouldn't blame you for changing tight ends because yours was terrible last week, but that's not really a very good process. Check out our rankings, see where your tight end ranks, and decide whether you can live with what he gives you. For what it's worth, Thomas is still my highest ranked tight end under 65 percent ownership.

DST

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are now without Andy Dalton, A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd. They're on the road against a Browns team that is playing some of its best football. And this is a Browns defense that has been pretty good for Fantasy even without great matchups. It is a top-eight defense this week against Jeff Driskel.

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Dolphins and Jaguars have been two of the hardest teams to predict all season. But one thing we should feel pretty confident in is this Jacksonville offense being terrible. Since Cody Kessler took over, the Jags have scored two touchdowns in three games. Blake Bortles may have earned his benching, but Kessler is even worse.

Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants

This one is probably dependent on Beckham, much like Evan Engram. Without Beckham, the Giants offense is too easy to defend. And let's give the Colts some credit; they did just shut out the Dallas Cowboys.

K

Brett Maher vs. Tampa Bay

Dan Bailey at Detroit

Jake Elliott vs. Houston

Maher and Bailey are both kicking in controlled environments. They're both on teams that should cruise in the second half and put up a lot of points. Elliott is the one you have to watch. He's the best kicker of the group, but it's too early to know what the weather is going to be like in Philadelphia. If it's bad he's a clear downgrade.

