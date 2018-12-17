Fantasy Football Week 15 reactions and Week 16 early waiver wire: Every running back goes under the microscope

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

It's time to get really excited — you've made it to Week 16. Or you're about to. Maybe you're close. Maybe it's going to come down to Monday night between the Saints and Panthers.

But you're still alive, that's the point. You wouldn't be reading this if you weren't. You'd be drowning yourself in a trough of ice cream and tears.

To survive this week meant overcoming some silly results. For instance, if your lineup looked like this:

You wound up looking like this: 😥

But it's that unpredictability that makes Fantasy so fun. It's supposed to, anyway. And I am not sure if there's been a position that's been more unpredictable lately than running back.

This is the time of year when running backs tend to get more attention. Teams have it in their heads that December football means running the ball more. And it makes sense — defenses are generally worn down, but players on non-playoff teams aren't about to risk their bodies the same way they do in September. It's a good time to have strong running backs on teams that'll use them, especially against defenses that lack ambition.

Here's the latest on every running back situation heading into Week 16:

Early waiver pickups for Week 16

Jamaal Williams (20 percent owned): We're going full circle on Williams if Aaron Jones is out. He played great at Chicago, so it's hard to imagine him being totally useless at the Jets in Week 16. And remember, Aaron Rodgers doesn't have a whole lot in his receiving corps, so the Packers need Williams to help shoulder lots of the offense. He can also work as a check-down guy and pick up receptions.

Elijah McGuire (51 percent owned): He's got a nice matchup at home against the Packers next week. He's at the very least a flex option thanks to his goal-line potential and decent role in the Jets' passing game.


