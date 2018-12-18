Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire: Can Jamaal Williams and Kalen Ballage win you a championship?

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Week 15 was rough. Consider yourself lucky if you advanced to Week 16 — and hopefully are playing for a Fantasy championship.

No quarterback scored 30 Fantasy points, which is the first time that happened all season in leagues where you get six points for passing touchdowns. And we had some prominent passers put up pathetic performances, including Tom Brady (15 Fantasy points), Aaron Rodgers (12 points), Jared Goff (10 points), Andrew Luck (nine points), Drew Brees (six points) and Cam Newton (four points).

At running back, it was a dismal week for several guys, including Saquon Barkley (nine PPR points), Leonard Fournette (eight PPR points), Phillip Lindsay (eight PPR points), James White (eight PPR points), Sony Michel (five PPR points) and Doug Martin (three PPR points), among others. We also had some prominent injuries with Aaron Jones (knee), Lamar Miller (ankle), Matt Breida (ankle), Frank Gore (foot) and Ito Smith (knee).

Todd Gurley (knee) was also banged up, although he's expected to be fine, as is Miller and Breida. And we're waiting to find out about Melvin Gordon (knee), Austin Ekeler (neck) and James Conner (ankle) potentially coming back for Week 16.

The receivers who struggled at the wrong time included Tyreek Hill (eight PPR points), Amari Cooper (seven PPR points), Jarvis Landry (six PPR points), Adam Thielen (three PPR points) and Josh Gordon (two PPR points), among others. We also had injuries to notable receivers like Keenan Allen (hip), DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and Tyler Boyd (knee), although Hopkins is expected to be fine.

Allen could play in Week 16, but Boyd is likely done for the season. We're also waiting on the status of Odell Beckham (quadriceps), and hopefully he can return this week.

The tight ends, as usual, were hit or miss with their production, but some of the down performances included Zach Ertz (five PPR points), Rob Gronkowski (four PPR points) and Jared Cook (four PPR points). You're still starting those guys in Week 16, but hopefully they will play better in this crucial week.

Unless your Fantasy league plays into Week 17, this is it — the final week of the season. And your Fantasy championship is likely on the line.

Don't be afraid to trust someone off the waiver wire, especially if they are set up for a big role in a good situation. Guys like Elijah McGuire, Jamaal Williams, Kalen Ballage and Keith Ford could be starting options at running back in Week 16. The same goes for receivers like Robby Anderson, Jordy Nelson and Robert Foster.

We also have streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for you to consider. Remember, it's not about what these players have done prior to Week 16 that matters — only if they can help you win now. Good luck.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Additionally, there will be no more drop candidates. At this point in the season, you know who is relevant on your roster.

Quarterbacks

Priority List 48% Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB It will be hard to trust Allen in Week 16 at New England, but it's also hard to ignore his Fantasy production over the past four games. He's averaging 24.5 Fantasy points per game over that span, and clearly his rushing production is the biggest reason why. He has at least seven Fantasy points with just his rushing totals alone in his past four outings, with three rushing touchdowns, as well as three games with at least 99 rushing yards. While that's hard to bank on, some running quarterbacks against New England this season — Deshaun Watson (eight carries for 40 yards), Blake Bortles (six carries for 35 yards) and Mitchell Trubisky (six carries for 81 yards and a touchdown) — have had some success. I don't like Allen in one-quarterback leagues, but I would start him in two-quarterback leagues this week, even on the road. 13% Sam Darnold New York Jets QB Darnold had his best game of the season in Week 15 against Houston with 24-of-38 passing for 253 yards and two touchdowns, along with 35 rushing yards. He has the chance for a solid encore at home in Week 16 against the Packers, who have nothing to play for and have struggled on defense most of the season, especially on the road. Four of the past five quarterbacks against Green Bay have scored at least 22 Fantasy points, with the lone exception Josh Rosen in Week 13. Darnold is a great streaming option in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues this week. 12% Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles QB Foles didn't have a great Fantasy game in Week 15 at the Rams, but he played well, completing 24 of 31 passes for 270 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He only scored eight Fantasy points, but he could be an option in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues in Week 16 against Houston. The Texans are playing consecutive road games this week, and Darnold just had a solid outing against this defense in Week 15. With Wentz out, Foles could recapture his postseason magic from last year as he tries to get Philadelphia back into the playoffs over the final two games of the season. 37% Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB Carr was a letdown in Week 15 at Cincinnati with just 15 Fantasy points, which snapped a two-game streak of him scoring at least 22 points. He should have the chance to rebound at home in Week 16 against the Broncos, who are dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary. Carr has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of his past four games at home, and this could be the Raiders last game in Oakland. Denver also has allowed multiple touchdowns in the past two games against Nick Mullens and Baker Mayfield. Carr is a good option in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues.

Running backs

Wide receivers

Priority List 26% Robby Anderson New York Jets WR My colleague Heath Cummings was all over Anderson having a great game in Week 15 against Houston, and he finished with seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. He now has seven targets in three games in a row, and he's been a solid Fantasy option the past two weeks against the Bills and Texans with 11 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 18 targets. Darnold is leaning on Anderson as we hoped to see all season, and he should be considered a No. 2 receiver in all leagues in Week 16 against the Packers. Green Bay is playing consecutive road games after losing at Chicago in Week 15, and the Packers have allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past five weeks. 59% Jordy Nelson Oakland Raiders WR Nelson has turned things around in the past three weeks, and he's become a viable Fantasy option in all leagues. He has 26 targets for 22 catches and 233 yards, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in two of his past three outings. This week, he's facing a Broncos secondary that is decimated by injuries, and seven receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against Denver in the past five games, with seven touchdowns allowed to the position over that span. I like Nelson as a low-end starting receiver in all leagues in Week 16. 7% Robert Foster Buffalo Bills WR Foster has quietly been on a tear since Week 10, and he's worth using as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 16 at New England. In his past five games, Foster has at least 13 PPR points in four of them, including three games with more than 100 receiving yards, as well as two touchdowns. He has 13 targets in his past two games against the Jets and Lions, and he finished with 11 catches for 212 yards and a touchdown in those outings. Zay Jones (29 percent) is also worth a look in deeper leagues since he has 24 targets in his past three games, but he's been quiet in his past two outings with a combined seven PPR points. In their past five games, six receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points against the Patriots, which bodes well for Foster and potentially Jones in this matchup. 64% Josh Reynolds Los Angeles Rams WR Reynolds just missed out on a monster game in Week 15 against the Eagles when he fell short of the goal line by 1 yard in the second half. Still, he had a season-high 12 targets to go with five catches for 70 yards. He has at least seven targets in three of his past four games, and he should continue to be a vital part of the Rams' passing attack. Even with Jared Goff struggling heading into Week 16 at the Cardinals, and with Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and Gurley still dominating touches, I still like Reynolds as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues. 23% DaeSean Hamilton Denver Broncos WR In PPR leagues, Hamilton could be considered a must-start option in Week 16 at Oakland given his production over the past two games. In the first two games without Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles), Hamilton has 21 targets for 14 catches, 93 yards and one touchdown. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in each game over that span, and he should continue to be a favorite target for Case Keenum against the Raiders. While Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick (3 percent) will also be involved, I like Hamilton the best in PPR given his role in the slot. And in the past five games, Oakland has allowed eight touchdowns to opposing receivers. 20% Antonio Callaway Cleveland Browns WR Callaway has either 80 receiving yards or a touchdown in three of his past four games, including Week 12 at Cincinnati when he had four catches for 62 yards and a score on five targets. Baker Mayfield is leaning on Callaway with at least five targets in three of his past four outings, and he can be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Bengals at home. A receiver has scored at least 14 PPR points against Cincinnati in each of the past four games.

Tight ends

Priority List 63% Chris Herndon New York Jets TE Herndon has gone six games in a row without scoring a touchdown, but he's essentially the No. 2 receiver in this offense behind Anderson. And similar to Darnold, McGuire and Anderson, Herndon is facing a Packers defense that has nothing to play for in this game on the road. Green Bay has allowed a tight end to score in two of the past five games, including Trey Burton in Week 15. And two tight ends in the past four games against the Packers — Kyle Rudolph in Week 12 and Burton last week — have scored 13 PPR points. Herndon is a low-end starting option in all leagues in Week 16. 23% Gerald Everett Los Angeles Rams TE Everett showed flashes of being a solid Fantasy option in Week 15 against the Eagles. He had five catches for 46 yards on seven targets, and he could have scored a touchdown on an errant throw from Goff, although it appeared like Everett might have turned the wrong way on his route. Also, he needs to know when to get out of bounds during clock management situations. He now has seven targets in consecutive games, and he's worth a look in deeper leagues in Week 16 at Arizona. While the Cardinals haven't allowed a tight end to score since Week 11, Jimmy Graham did have eight catches for 50 yards on 11 targets against them in Week 13. And Austin Hooper dropped a touchdown against Arizona last week. Everett should have the chance for about eight PPR points this week if he gets another seven targets from Goff. 48% Ian Thomas Carolina Panthers TE Thomas was terrible in Week 15 against New Orleans with just two catches for 14 yards on four targets, but everyone not named Christian McCaffrey struggled against the Saints. Still, I'm going back to Thomas this week. New Orleans is great at defending tight ends, and Thomas should rebound in Week 16 against the Falcons. He came into Week 15 with 14 catches for 123 yards on 16 targets in his previous two games, and he should be considered a low-end starting option in PPR. 1% Blake Jarwin Dallas Cowboys TE Jarwin has become the No. 3 receiving option in Dallas behind Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott, especially with Beasley hurt. He has seven targets in each of the past two games against Philadelphia and Indianapolis, and he's converted them into 11 catches for 101 yards, which is good for a combined 20 PPR points over that span. This week, he's facing a Tampa Bay defense that has struggled with tight ends most of the season. There have been 13 tight ends with at least four targets against the Buccaneers this year, and 11 have scored at least eight PPR points. If Jarwin continues to be involved in the offense and can score at least eight PPR points, that would put him in the mix as a low-end starter in Week 16. 7% Matt LaCosse Denver Broncos TE LaCosse is worth a flier in deeper leagues given the matchup with the Raiders. Oakland leads the NFL in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and LaCosse is coming off a game where he was featured in Week 15 against Cleveland. He had a season-high six targets against the Browns and finished with four catches for 43 yards. In Week 2 against the Raiders, Keenum leaned on his tight ends, which were Jake Butt and Jeff Heuerman at the time, for six catches for 58 yards on nine targets. LaCosse will hopefully get a healthy amount of targets again this week, and he's a low-end starter in deeper leagues.

DST streamers

Dolphins (29 percent) vs. JAC

Browns (26 percent) vs. CIN

Colts (31 percent) vs. NYG

Cowboys (58 percent) vs. TB

K streamers

