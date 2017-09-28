Play

Fantasy Football Week 4: It's still Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady at the top of the QB rankings

There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.

There are some great matchups at the top of the QB rankings this week, with Russell Wilson set to take on the Indianapolis Colts and Drew Brees heading to Miami to take on the leaky Miami Dolphins ' secondary. But that's not enough for them to break the duopoly at the top of the rankings.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady continue to dominate, as they sit atop the season-long points rankings and our trio of experts' rankings for Week 4. Starting them is an easy call every week. 

Week 4 QB Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1Tom Brady NE (vs CAR) Tom Brady NE (vs CAR) Tom Brady NE (vs CAR)
2Aaron Rodgers GB (vs CHI) Drew Brees NO (at MIA) Aaron Rodgers GB (vs CHI)
3Drew Brees NO (at MIA) Aaron Rodgers GB (vs CHI) Russell Wilson SEA (vs IND)
4Russell Wilson SEA (vs IND) Russell Wilson SEA (vs IND) Drew Brees NO (at MIA)
5 Matt Ryan ATL (vs BUF) Philip Rivers LAC (vs PHI) Matt Ryan ATL (vs BUF)
6 Marcus Mariota TEN (at HOU) Matt Ryan ATL (vs BUF) Carson Wentz PHI (at LAC)
7 Andy Dalton CIN (at CLE) Andy Dalton CIN (at CLE) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at BAL)
8 Carson Palmer ARI (vs SF) Carson Wentz PHI (at LAC) Marcus Mariota TEN (at HOU)
9Carson Wentz PHI (at LAC) Marcus Mariota TEN (at HOU) Jameis Winston TB (vs NYG)
10 Dak Prescott DAL (vs LAR) Dak Prescott DAL (vs LAR) Dak Prescott DAL (vs LAR)
11 Trevor Siemian DEN (vs OAK) Carson Palmer ARI (vs SF) Carson Palmer ARI (vs SF)
12Philip Rivers LAC (vs PHI) Matthew Stafford DET (at MIN) Eli Manning NYG (at TB)
13Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at BAL) Trevor Siemian DEN (vs OAK) Alex Smith KC (vs WAS)
14Alex Smith KC (vs WAS) Alex Smith KC (vs WAS) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs TEN)
15Deshaun Watson HOU (vs TEN) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs TEN) Philip Rivers LAC (vs PHI)
16Jameis Winston TB (vs NYG) Eli Manning NYG (at TB) Andy Dalton CIN (at CLE)
17Eli Manning NYG (at TB) Cam Newton CAR (at NE) Kirk Cousins WAS (at KC)
18 Jared Goff LAR (at DAL) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at BAL) Cam Newton CAR (at NE)
19Kirk Cousins WAS (at KC) Kirk Cousins WAS (at KC) Matthew Stafford DET (at MIN)
20 Jay Cutler MIA (vs NO) Derek Carr OAK (at DEN) Jay Cutler MIA (vs NO)
21 Tyrod Taylor BUF (at ATL) Case Keenum MIN (vs DET) Trevor Siemian DEN (vs OAK)
22 Blake Bortles JAC (at NYJ) Blake Bortles JAC (at NYJ) Tyrod Taylor BUF (at ATL)
23Matthew Stafford DET (at MIN) Jared Goff LAR (at DAL) Jared Goff LAR (at DAL)
24Derek Carr OAK (at DEN)Jameis Winston TB (vs NYG)Derek Carr OAK (at DEN)
