Fantasy Football Week 4: It's still Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady at the top of the QB rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
Editor's Note: Check out a deeper dive into the rankings in our Week 4 Rankings Review.
There are some great matchups at the top of the QB rankings this week, with Russell Wilson set to take on the Indianapolis Colts and Drew Brees heading to Miami to take on the leaky Miami Dolphins ' secondary. But that's not enough for them to break the duopoly at the top of the rankings.
Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady continue to dominate, as they sit atop the season-long points rankings and our trio of experts' rankings for Week 4. Starting them is an easy call every week.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Rankings: Thursday night update
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 4 streaming options
Look, nobody's lineup is perfect. Let Heath Cummings fill in those gaps you've got at QB, TE,...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Start all Broncos and Bengals? Sit all Raiders and Redskins? We break down the AFC home games...
-
NFL DFS Week 4: Avoid Julio
DFS pro Mike McClure says Julio Jones should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...
Add a Comment