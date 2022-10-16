eno-benjamin-cardinals.jpg

It's probably fair to say the Cardinals offense has been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL through the first five weeks, and I think that's especially trust for the running backs. After ranking ninth in RB scoring last season, they rank just 21st in the early going. James Conner has been decent, but not great, and there hasn't been much room for any other running backs to succeed in an offense that has historically supported multiple Fantasy relevant backs.

So why is Eno Benjamin a top-12 running back for me in Week 6? Well, Conner is dealing with a rib injury and Darrel Williams has a knee issue, so it starts there. Benjamin is the only healthy back on the roster right now -- Jonathan Ward is also dealing with an injury -- and puts him in line for a massive opportunity in Week 6 against the Seahawks. And that's the other reason he's a top-12 option.

Because, while the Seahawks offense has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the league so far -- thanks to Geno Smith's impressive play -- their defense has been a disaster. They rank 31st in defensive DVOA, per FootballOutsiders.com, and they've allowed the fifth-most points to opposing running backs so far. That includes 194 scrimmage yards to Alvin Kamara in Week 5 and 108 rushing yards to Jamaal Williams in Week 4; in fact, they've given up at least 100 scrimmage yards to a running back in each game so far.

With Conner and Williams out, even RB11, where Benjamin settles in my rankings below, might be too low. 

Here's are the rest of my RB rankings for Week 6. And, remember, with bye weeks starting this week, the Lions, Titans, Raiders, and Texans are all out -- that means no Jamaal Williams, D'Andre Swift, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, or Dameon Pierce this week. You're going to miss them. .   

  1. Christian McCaffrey @LAR
  2. Saquon Barkley vs. BAL
  3. Leonard Fournette @PIT
  4. Austin Ekeler vs. DEN
  5. Rhamondre Stevenson @CLE
  6. Alvin Kamara vs. CIN
  7. Dalvin Cook @MIA
  8. Joe Mixon @NO
  9. Aaron Jones vs. NYJ
  10. Nick Chubb vs. NE
  11. Eno Benjamin @SEA
  12. Melvin Gordon @LAC
  13. Kenneth Walker vs. ARI
  14. Jeff Wilson @ATL
  15. Breece Hall @GB
  16. Raheem Mostert vs. MIN
  17. Darrell Henderson vs. CAR
  18. Miles Sanders vs. DAL
  19. Ezekiel Elliott @PHI
  20. Devin Singletary @KC
  21. James Robinson @IND
  22. Kareem Hunt vs. NE
  23. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. BUF
  24. J.K. Dobbins @NYG
  25. Deon Jackson vs. JAX
  26. Najee Harris vs. TB
  27. Travis Etienne @IND
  28. AJ Dillon vs. NYJ
  29. Michael Carter @GB
  30. Tyler Allgeier vs. SF
  31. Tony Pollard @PHI
  32. Phillip Lindsay vs. JAX
  33. Mike Boone @LAC
  34. Tevin Coleman @ATL
  35. Zack Moss @KC
  36. Mark Ingram vs. CIN
  37. Caleb Huntley vs. SF
  38. Malcolm Brown vs. CAR
  39. Alexander Mattison @MIA
  40. Chase Edmonds vs. MIN
  41. Kenyan Drake @NYG
  42. Jaylen Warren vs. TB
  43. Samaje Perine @NO
  44. Kenneth Gainwell vs. DAL
  45. Rachaad White @PIT
  46. DeeJay Dallas vs. ARI
  47. Joshua Kelley vs. DEN
  48. Sony Michel vs. DEN
  49. James Cook @KC
  50. Damien Harris @CLE
  51. D'Onta Foreman @LAR
  52. Myles Gaskin vs. MIN
  53. Matt Breida vs. BAL
  54. Isaiah Pacheco vs. BUF
  55. Avery Williams vs. SF