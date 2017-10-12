Fantasy Football Week 6: Worried about Travis Kelce, Marcus Mariota, or DeVante Parker? Find replacements with our Trade Values Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster, and there's no better time to make a trade than now, and the Trade Values Chart will help.
What is the Trade Chart?
The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running backs
|Player
|STND
|PPR
|Ezekiel Elliott , DAL
|40
|43
|Kareem Hunt , KC
|40
|43
|Le'Veon Bell , PIT
|39
|42
|Devonta Freeman , ATL
|38
|40
|Leonard Fournette , JAC
|37
|39
|Todd Gurley , LAR
|36
|39
|Melvin Gordon , LAC
|32
|34
|LeSean McCoy , BUF
|26
|29
|Jordan Howard , CHI
|25
|27
|C.J. Anderson, DEN
|24
|26
|Doug Martin , TB
|19
|20
|Jay Ajayi , MIA
|18
|19
|Joe Mixon , CIN
|17
|19
|Christian McCaffrey , CAR
|16
|20
|Lamar Miller , HOU
|16
|18
|Ty Montgomery , GB
|14
|17
|Mark Ingram , NO
|14
|16
|Marshawn Lynch , OAK
|14
|14
|Carlos Hyde , SF
|12
|14
|DeMarco Murray , TEN
|12
|13
|Mike Gillislee , NE
|12
|12
|Tevin Coleman , ATL
|11
|13
|Ameer Abdullah , DET
|11
|13
|Aaron Jones , GB
|11
|12
|Bilal Powell , NYJ
|10
|12
|Duke Johnson , CLE
|9
|11
|Alvin Kamara , NO
|9
|11
|Jerick McKinnon , MIN
|8
|10
|Wendell Smallwood , PHI
|8
|10
|David Johnson , ARI
|8
|9
|LeGarrette Blount , PHI
|8
|8
|Rob Kelley , WAS
|8
|8
|James White , NE
|7
|11
|Andre Ellington , ARI
|7
|10
|Javorius Allen , BAL
|7
|9
|Jonathan Stewart , CAR
|7
|8
|Frank Gore , IND
|7
|8
|Matt Breida , SF
|7
|8
|Derrick Henry , TEN
|7
|8
|Chris Thompson , WAS
|6
|9
|Tarik Cohen , CHI
|6
|7
|Jamaal Charles , DEN
|6
|7
|Giovani Bernard , CIN
|5
|6
|D'Onta Foreman , HOU
|5
|6
|Marlon Mack , IND
|5
|6
|Latavius Murray , MIN
|5
|6
Wide receivers
|Player
|STND
|PPR
|A.J. Green, CIN
|36
|39
|Antonio Brown , PIT
|36
|39
|Jordy Nelson , GB
|34
|37
|Mike Evans , TB
|33
|36
|Julio Jones , ATL
|29
|32
|Michael Thomas , NO
|27
|30
|DeAndre Hopkins , HOU
|21
|25
|Keenan Allen , LAC
|20
|24
|Chris Hogan , NE
|19
|22
|Dez Bryant , DAL
|19
|21
|Tyreek Hill , KC
|17
|19
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|16
|19
|Davante Adams , GB
|16
|18
|Stefon Diggs , MIN
|15
|19
|Doug Baldwin , SEA
|15
|18
|Alshon Jeffery , PHI
|15
|17
|Michael Crabtree , OAK
|14
|17
|Brandin Cooks , NE
|14
|16
|Devin Funchess , CAR
|13
|15
|Kelvin Benjamin , CAR
|12
|14
|DeVante Parker , MIA
|12
|14
|Demaryius Thomas , DEN
|11
|13
|Emmanuel Sanders , DEN
|10
|13
|Adam Thielen , MIN
|10
|13
|Larry Fitzgerald , ARI
|9
|12
|Jarvis Landry , MIA
|9
|12
|Randall Cobb , GB
|9
|11
|Will Fuller , HOU
|9
|10
|Pierre Garcon , SF
|8
|11
|Amari Cooper , OAK
|8
|10
|Sammy Watkins , LAR
|8
|9
|Martavis Bryant , PIT
|8
|9
|Golden Tate , DET
|7
|11
|DeSean Jackson , TB
|7
|9
|Terrelle Pryor , WAS
|7
|9
|Danny Amendola , NE
|6
|9
|Cooper Kupp , LAR
|6
|8
|J.J. Nelson, ARI
|6
|7
|John Brown , ARI
|6
|7
|Jaron Brown , ARI
|6
|7
|Allen Hurns , JAC
|6
|7
|Jeremy Maclin , BAL
|5
|7
|Willie Snead , NO
|5
|7
|Rishard Matthews , TEN
|5
|7
|Sterling Shepard , NYG
|5
|6
Tight ends
|Player
|STND
|PPR
|Rob Gronkowski , NE
|25
|27
|Zach Ertz , PHI
|17
|19
|Travis Kelce , KC
|16
|18
|Jimmy Graham , SEA
|10
|12
|Jordan Reed , WAS
|8
|10
|Hunter Henry , LAC
|7
|9
|Cameron Brate , TB
|7
|9
|Kyle Rudolph , MIN
|6
|8
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins , NYJ
|6
|8
|Delanie Walker , TEN
|6
|8
|Charles Clay , BUF
|5
|7
|Evan Engram , NYG
|5
|7
|Benjamin Watson , BAL
|5
|6
|Ed Dickson , CAR
|5
|6
|Greg Olsen , CAR
|5
|6
Quarterbacks
|Player
|1QB
|2QB
|Aaron Rodgers , GB
|21
|42
|Tom Brady , NE
|21
|42
|Drew Brees , NO
|17
|34
|Cam Newton , CAR
|15
|30
|Dak Prescott , DAL
|15
|30
|Deshaun Watson , HOU
|14
|28
|Alex Smith , KC
|11
|22
|Kirk Cousins , WAS
|11
|22
|Matt Ryan , ATL
|10
|20
|Russell Wilson , SEA
|10
|20
|Jameis Winston , TB
|10
|20
|Andrew Luck , IND
|9
|18
|Philip Rivers , LAC
|9
|18
|Carson Wentz , PHI
|9
|18
|Marcus Mariota , TEN
|9
|18
|Derek Carr , OAK
|8
|16
|Carson Palmer , ARI
|6
|12
|Matthew Stafford , DET
|6
|12
