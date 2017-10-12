Play

Fantasy Football Week 6: Worried about Travis Kelce, Marcus Mariota, or DeVante Parker? Find replacements with our Trade Values Chart

Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster, and there's no better time to make a trade than now, and the Trade Values Chart will help.

What is the Trade Chart? 

The chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues. The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs

Player STND PPR
Ezekiel Elliott , DAL 40 43
Kareem Hunt , KC 40 43
Le'Veon Bell , PIT 39 42
Devonta Freeman , ATL 38 40
Leonard Fournette , JAC 37 39
Todd Gurley , LAR 36 39
Melvin Gordon , LAC 32 34
LeSean McCoy , BUF 26 29
Jordan Howard , CHI 25 27
C.J. Anderson, DEN 24 26
Doug Martin , TB 19 20
Jay Ajayi , MIA 18 19
Joe Mixon , CIN 17 19
Christian McCaffrey , CAR 16 20
Lamar Miller , HOU 16 18
Ty Montgomery , GB 14 17
Mark Ingram , NO 14 16
Marshawn Lynch , OAK 14 14
Carlos Hyde , SF 12 14
DeMarco Murray , TEN 12 13
Mike Gillislee , NE 12 12
Tevin Coleman , ATL 11 13
Ameer Abdullah , DET 11 13
Aaron Jones , GB 11 12
Bilal Powell , NYJ 10 12
Duke Johnson , CLE 9 11
Alvin Kamara , NO 9 11
Jerick McKinnon , MIN 8 10
Wendell Smallwood , PHI 8 10
David Johnson , ARI 8 9
LeGarrette Blount , PHI 8 8
Rob Kelley , WAS 8 8
James White , NE 7 11
Andre Ellington , ARI 7 10
Javorius Allen , BAL 7 9
Jonathan Stewart , CAR 7 8
Frank Gore , IND 7 8
Matt Breida , SF 7 8
Derrick Henry , TEN 7 8
Chris Thompson , WAS 6 9
Tarik Cohen , CHI 6 7
Jamaal Charles , DEN 6 7
Giovani Bernard , CIN 5 6
D'Onta Foreman , HOU 5 6
Marlon Mack , IND 5 6
Latavius Murray , MIN 5 6

Wide receivers

Player STND PPR
A.J. Green, CIN 36 39
Antonio Brown , PIT 36 39
Jordy Nelson , GB 34 37
Mike Evans , TB 33 36
Julio Jones , ATL 29 32
Michael Thomas , NO 27 30
DeAndre Hopkins , HOU 21 25
Keenan Allen , LAC 20 24
Chris Hogan , NE 19 22
Dez Bryant , DAL 19 21
Tyreek Hill , KC 17 19
T.Y. Hilton, IND 16 19
Davante Adams , GB 16 18
Stefon Diggs , MIN 15 19
Doug Baldwin , SEA 15 18
Alshon Jeffery , PHI 15 17
Michael Crabtree , OAK 14 17
Brandin Cooks , NE 14 16
Devin Funchess , CAR 13 15
Kelvin Benjamin , CAR 12 14
DeVante Parker , MIA 12 14
Demaryius Thomas , DEN 11 13
Emmanuel Sanders , DEN 10 13
Adam Thielen , MIN 10 13
Larry Fitzgerald , ARI 9 12
Jarvis Landry , MIA 9 12
Randall Cobb , GB 9 11
Will Fuller , HOU 9 10
Pierre Garcon , SF 8 11
Amari Cooper , OAK 8 10
Sammy Watkins , LAR 8 9
Martavis Bryant , PIT 8 9
Golden Tate , DET 7 11
DeSean Jackson , TB 7 9
Terrelle Pryor , WAS 7 9
Danny Amendola , NE 6 9
Cooper Kupp , LAR 6 8
J.J. Nelson, ARI 6 7
John Brown , ARI 6 7
Jaron Brown , ARI 6 7
Allen Hurns , JAC 6 7
Jeremy Maclin , BAL 5 7
Willie Snead , NO 5 7
Rishard Matthews , TEN 5 7
Sterling Shepard , NYG 5 6

Tight ends

Player STND PPR
Rob Gronkowski , NE 25 27
Zach Ertz , PHI 17 19
Travis Kelce , KC 16 18
Jimmy Graham , SEA 10 12
Jordan Reed , WAS 8 10
Hunter Henry , LAC 7 9
Cameron Brate , TB 7 9
Kyle Rudolph , MIN 6 8
Austin Seferian-Jenkins , NYJ 6 8
Delanie Walker , TEN 6 8
Charles Clay , BUF 5 7
Evan Engram , NYG 5 7
Benjamin Watson , BAL 5 6
Ed Dickson , CAR 5 6
Greg Olsen , CAR 5 6

Quarterbacks

Player 1QB 2QB
Aaron Rodgers , GB 21 42
Tom Brady , NE 21 42
Drew Brees , NO 17 34
Cam Newton , CAR 15 30
Dak Prescott , DAL 15 30
Deshaun Watson , HOU 14 28
Alex Smith , KC 11 22
Kirk Cousins , WAS 11 22
Matt Ryan , ATL 10 20
Russell Wilson , SEA 10 20
Jameis Winston , TB 10 20
Andrew Luck , IND 9 18
Philip Rivers , LAC 9 18
Carson Wentz , PHI 9 18
Marcus Mariota , TEN 9 18
Derek Carr , OAK 8 16
Carson Palmer , ARI 6 12
Matthew Stafford , DET 6 12
