Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Is Ben Roethlisberger still worth starting? Where does Adrian Peterson fall?

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Friday at 2 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.

Another week, and another big shakeup at the top of the rankings. We got Julio Jones back at wide receiver, but lose Odell Beckham for the rest of the season due to a fractured ankle. It's just been that kind of season, and with bye weeks here for Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Seattle, some of the biggest names are once again unavailable.

You'll have to lower your expectations for your starters this week due to attrition, though the good news is your opponent probably has some key pieces missing. For most people, this week is just about surviving. If you get through it unscathed, you'll be in great shape.

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Week 6 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Tom Brady NE (at NYJ) Tom Brady NE (at NYJ) Tom Brady NE (at NYJ) 2 Drew Brees NO (vs DET) Drew Brees NO (vs DET) Aaron Rodgers GB (at MIN) 3 Aaron Rodgers GB (at MIN) Cam Newton CAR (vs PHI) Drew Brees NO (vs DET) 4 Deshaun Watson HOU (vs CLE) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs CLE) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs CLE) 5 Kirk Cousins WAS (vs SF) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs SF) Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIA) 6 Cam Newton CAR (vs PHI) Aaron Rodgers GB (at MIN) Matthew Stafford DET (at NO) 7 Matthew Stafford DET (at NO) Carson Palmer ARI (vs TB) Cam Newton CAR (vs PHI) 8 Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIA) Alex Smith KC (vs PIT) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs SF) 9 Philip Rivers LAC (at OAK) Derek Carr OAK (vs LAC) Carson Palmer ARI (vs TB) 10 Carson Palmer ARI (vs TB) Carson Wentz PHI (at CAR) Philip Rivers LAC (at OAK) 11 Jameis Winston TB (at ARI) Jameis Winston TB (at ARI) Jameis Winston TB (at ARI) 12 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at KC) Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIA) Carson Wentz PHI (at CAR)

Injury report update: Derek Carr (back) is expected to play, but you have to be worried about him coming back so soon. Jamey and Heath have him as a No. 2 QB… Marcus Mariota (hamstring) is expected to be a game-time decision – unfortunately that "game time" is Monday night… Matthew Stafford (ankle) is expected to play after practicing all week… Sam Bradford was ruled out, making Case Keenum a low-end No. 2 quarterback without Stefon Diggs (groin)… Tom Brady (shoulder) has been limited throughout the week, but is expected to play Sunday. It's his non-throwing shoulder…

Jamey: Alex Smith, Derek Carr, Carson Wentz; Dave: Philip Rivers, Matthew Stafford, Jacoby Brissett; Heath: Ben Roethlisberger, Alex Smith, Derek Carr Time to give up? Coming off a five-interception game, Ben Roethlisberger wasn't initially a No. 1 Fantasy QB for anyone this week. The matchup against Kansas City hurts, sure, but he also has just six touchdowns to seven interceptions, while averaging 6.5 yards per attempt for the season. He's in the midst of his worst season ever. He did end up sneaking into Jamey's top-12, barely.

Week 6 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAR) Kareem Hunt KC (vs PIT) Kareem Hunt KC (vs PIT) 2 Kareem Hunt KC (vs PIT) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIA) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at KC) 3 Melvin Gordon LAC (at OAK) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAR) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAR) 4 Le'Veon Bell PIT (at KC) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at KC) Melvin Gordon LAC (at OAK) 5 Todd Gurley LAR (at JAC) Melvin Gordon LAC (at OAK) Todd Gurley LAR (at JAC) 6 Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIA) Lamar Miller HOU (vs CLE) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIA) 7 C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYG) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYG) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYG) 8 Jordan Howard CHI (at BAL) Doug Martin TB (at ARI) Jordan Howard CHI (at BAL) 9 Lamar Miller HOU (vs CLE) Jordan Howard CHI (at BAL) Jay Ajayi MIA (at ATL) 10 Aaron Jones GB (at MIN) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs IND) Lamar Miller HOU (vs CLE) 11 Mark Ingram NO (vs DET) Todd Gurley LAR (at JAC) Mark Ingram NO (vs DET) 12 Javorius Allen BAL (vs CHI) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs LAC) Ameer Abdullah DET (at NO) 13 Doug Martin TB (at ARI) Mark Ingram NO (vs DET) Javorius Allen BAL (vs CHI) 14 Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs LAC) Jay Ajayi MIA (at ATL) Mike Gillislee NE (at NYJ) 15 DeMarco Murray TEN (vs IND) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs PHI) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs IND) 16 Jay Ajayi MIA (at ATL) Javorius Allen BAL (vs CHI) Aaron Jones GB (at MIN) 17 Mike Gillislee NE (at NYJ) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs MIA) LeGarrette Blount PHI (at CAR) 18 Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs GB) Mike Gillislee NE (at NYJ) Doug Martin TB (at ARI) 19 Ameer Abdullah DET (at NO) Aaron Jones GB (at MIN) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs GB) 20 Tevin Coleman ATL (vs MIA) Ameer Abdullah DET (at NO) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs LAC) 21 Duke Johnson CLE (at HOU) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs GB) Carlos Hyde SF (at WAS) 22 Alvin Kamara NO (vs DET) Duke Johnson CLE (at HOU) Elijah McGuire NYJ (vs NE) 23 Chris Thompson WAS (vs SF) Carlos Hyde SF (at WAS) Andre Ellington ARI (vs TB) 24 Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs PHI) Alvin Kamara NO (vs DET) Duke Johnson CLE (at HOU)

Injury report update: Ty Montgomery (ribs) is a game-time decision, but could have his work limited even if he plays. Aaron Jones figures to be the main option, but is risky… Rob Kelley (ankle) is doubtful. Samaje Perine should get the majority of the rushing work this week… Bilal Powell (calf) is a game-time decision, while Matt Forte (toe) will return to action. Neither is a recommended option, with Elijah McGuire being the preferred play… Paul Perkins (ribs) remains out… Terrance West (calf) is out for Week 6…

Jamey: Christian McCaffrey, Carlos Hyde, LeGarrette Blount; Dave: Chris Thompson, Alex Collins, Andre Ellington; Heath: Andre Ellington, Duke Johnson, Tevin Coleman Peterson trade fallout: None of our trio has Adrian Peterson ranked inside the top-24. Jamey is highest, at 35, while Heath and Dave both rank him 44th. He is not a recommended start, though he could get 12-15 carries with Chris Johnson released.

None of our trio has Adrian Peterson ranked inside the top-24. Jamey is highest, at 35, while Heath and Dave both rank him 44th. He is not a recommended start, though he could get 12-15 carries with Chris Johnson released. Buying the breakout? Jerick McKinnon was a star for the Vikings on Monday, making them forget the loss of Dalvin Cook for at least four quarters. Can he keep it up? He's a top-20 option across the board, so our experts think you have to get him in your lineup, at least.

Jerick McKinnon was a star for the Vikings on Monday, making them forget the loss of Dalvin Cook for at least four quarters. Can he keep it up? He's a top-20 option across the board, so our experts think you have to get him in your lineup, at least. Time for a turnaround? Marshawn Lynch has been a major disappointment to date, with just two games over 10 Fantasy points, and none with more than 76 rushing yards. Dave and Jamey are buying a solid showing from Lynch against the Rams, but Heath is less bullish, ranking him 20th.



Week 6 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Antonio Brown PIT (at KC) Julio Jones ATL (vs MIA) Julio Jones ATL (vs MIA) 2 Julio Jones ATL (vs MIA) Antonio Brown PIT (at KC) Antonio Brown PIT (at KC) 3 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs CLE) Jordy Nelson GB (at MIN) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs CLE) 4 Michael Thomas NO (vs DET) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs CLE) Keenan Allen LAC (at OAK) 5 Keenan Allen LAC (at OAK) T.Y. Hilton IND (at TEN) Michael Thomas NO (vs DET) 6 Jordy Nelson GB (at MIN) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs LAC) T.Y. Hilton IND (at TEN) 7 T.Y. Hilton IND (at TEN) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at CAR) Jordy Nelson GB (at MIN) 8 Chris Hogan NE (at NYJ) Chris Hogan NE (at NYJ) Davante Adams GB (at MIN) 9 Golden Tate DET (at NO) Keenan Allen LAC (at OAK) Mike Evans TB (at ARI) 10 Brandin Cooks NE (at NYJ) Mike Evans TB (at ARI) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs TB) 11 Davante Adams GB (at MIN) Davante Adams GB (at MIN) Golden Tate DET (at NO) 12 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs TB) Michael Thomas NO (vs DET) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs PHI) 13 Michael Crabtree OAK (vs LAC) Devin Funchess CAR (vs PHI) Adam Thielen MIN (vs GB) 14 Mike Evans TB (at ARI) DeSean Jackson TB (at ARI) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at CAR) 15 Tyreek Hill KC (vs PIT) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs PHI) Brandin Cooks NE (at NYJ) 16 DeSean Jackson TB (at ARI) Tyreek Hill KC (vs PIT) Chris Hogan NE (at NYJ) 17 Adam Thielen MIN (vs GB) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs NYG) Tyreek Hill KC (vs PIT) 18 Devin Funchess CAR (vs PHI) Terrelle Pryor WAS (vs SF) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs NYG) 19 Terrelle Pryor WAS (vs SF) Jarvis Landry MIA (at ATL) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs NYG) 20 Alshon Jeffery PHI (at CAR) Pierre Garcon SF (at WAS) Pierre Garcon SF (at WAS) 21 Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs PHI) Brandin Cooks NE (at NYJ) Randall Cobb GB (at MIN) 22 Will Fuller HOU (vs CLE) Will Fuller HOU (vs CLE) Devin Funchess CAR (vs PHI) 23 Pierre Garcon SF (at WAS) Golden Tate DET (at NO) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs LAC) 24 Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs NYG) DeVante Parker MIA (at ATL) DeSean Jackson TB (at ARI)

Injury report update: will play… Sterling Shepard (ankle) is out… Amari Cooper (knee) is expected to play… Mike Williams (back) expects to make his NFL debut Sunday… J.J. Nelson (hamstring) and John Brown (quad) are expected to continue playing through their injuries… Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) has been ruled out, while Julio Jones (hip) is will play… Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) is questionable, but is expected to play… Kenny Britt (knee, groin) is questionable…

Jamey: Emmanuel Sanders, Randall Cobb, Demaryius Thomas; Dave: DeVante Parker, Demaryius Thomas, Larry Fitzgerald; Heath: Michael Crabtree, Marvin Jones, DeSean Jackson Buying the breakout? With touchdowns in each of his first two games of the season (four total), Will Fuller has been fantastic since returning from injury. That's enough to get him into the WR2 discussion, though Heath remains skeptical; he has him ranked 28th. Fuller having nine targets undoubtedly plays a role.



With touchdowns in each of his first two games of the season (four total), Will Fuller has been fantastic since returning from injury. That's enough to get him into the WR2 discussion, though Heath remains skeptical; he has him ranked 28th. Fuller having nine targets undoubtedly plays a role. Giving up the ghost? Jamey and Heath have Amari Cooper ranked as a No. 3 wide receiver, which Dave has to think is generous; he doesn't even have Cooper in the top-48. Cooper is obviously more talented than that, but he hasn't shown it this season, averaging just 23.6 yards per game. He hasn't even reached 10 yards in any of his last three, and has just 15 targets. I love Cooper as a buy-low target, but he has to show more before you buy him as a starter in the short term.



Jamey and Heath have Amari Cooper ranked as a No. 3 wide receiver, which Dave has to think is generous; he doesn't even have Cooper in the top-48. Cooper is obviously more talented than that, but he hasn't shown it this season, averaging just 23.6 yards per game. He hasn't even reached 10 yards in any of his last three, and has just 15 targets. I love Cooper as a buy-low target, but he has to show more before you buy him as a starter in the short term. Worried about Jordy? Touchdowns have saved his day on more than one occasion this season, but if you look under the hood, Jordy Nelson doesn't look quite like an elite receiver. Even taking away Week 2, when he left early with an injury, Nelson is averaging just 57.5 yards per game, his lowest total since 2010. He is dealing with injuries, and Heath dropped him to No. 8 at the position. Dave still has faith, ranking him third. Oh, and he's dealing with a back injury, though it didn't limit him in practice Wednesday.



Week 6 TE Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Rob Gronkowski NE (at NYJ) Rob Gronkowski NE (at NYJ) Rob Gronkowski NE (at NYJ) 2 Zach Ertz PHI (at CAR) Zach Ertz PHI (at CAR) Zach Ertz PHI (at CAR) 3 Travis Kelce KC (vs PIT) Travis Kelce KC (vs PIT) Jordan Reed WAS (vs SF) 4 Jordan Reed WAS (vs SF) Cameron Brate TB (at ARI) Delanie Walker TEN (vs IND) 5 Hunter Henry LAC (at OAK) Hunter Henry LAC (at OAK) Hunter Henry LAC (at OAK) 6 Delanie Walker TEN (vs IND) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs NE) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs NE) 7 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs NE) Delanie Walker TEN (vs IND) Cameron Brate TB (at ARI) 8 Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs GB) Martellus Bennett GB (at MIN) Ryan Griffin HOU (vs CLE) 9 Cameron Brate TB (at ARI) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs GB) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs GB) 10 Ryan Griffin HOU (vs CLE) George Kittle SF (at WAS) Martellus Bennett GB (at MIN) 11 Martellus Bennett GB (at MIN) Jordan Reed WAS (vs SF) George Kittle SF (at WAS) 12 Evan Engram NYG (at DEN) Ed Dickson CAR (vs PHI) Evan Engram NYG (at DEN)