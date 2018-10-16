Fantasy Football Week 7 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs



Non PPR Todd Gurley, LAR 51 54 Melvin Gordon, LAC 48 51 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 43 44 Saquon Barkley, NYG 42 45 Kareem Hunt, KC 40 41 Alvin Kamara, NO 39 44 Joe Mixon, CIN 37 40 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 33 37 Sony Michel, NE 32 33 David Johnson, ARI 31 33 Mark Ingram, NO 28 30 James Conner, PIT 24 26 James White, NE 18 21 Leonard Fournette, JAC 17 19 Dalvin Cook, MIN 17 19 Tarik Cohen, CHI 15 18 Le'Veon Bell, PIT 15 18 Kerryon Johnson, DET 15 17 Carlos Hyde, CLE 15 16 Alex Collins, BAL 14 15 Marshawn Lynch, OAK 14 15 Chris Carson, SEA 14 15 Adrian Peterson, WAS 14 15 Tevin Coleman, ATL 13 15 LeSean McCoy, BUF 13 15 T.J. Yeldon, JAC 13 15 Corey Clement, PHI 13 15 Matt Breida, SF 12 14 Jordan Howard, CHI 11 13 Phillip Lindsay, DEN 10 12 Aaron Jones, GB 10 12 Austin Ekeler, LAC 10 12 Peyton Barber, TB 10 12 Wendell Smallwood, PHI 9 11 Royce Freeman, DEN 9 10 Chris Thompson, WAS 8 11 Kenyan Drake, MIA 7 8 Nyheim Hines, IND 6 9 Marlon Mack, IND 6 8 Bilal Powell, NYJ 6 8 Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 6 7 Ito Smith, ATL 5 7 Javorius Allen, BAL 5 7 Lamar Miller, HOU 5 6

Wide receivers



Non PPR Antonio Brown, PIT 35 39 Adam Thielen, MIN 34 38 A.J. Green, CIN 33 37 Davante Adams, GB 33 37 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 32 36 Michael Thomas, NO 32 36 Stefon Diggs, MIN 28 32 Odell Beckham, NYG 27 31 Mike Evans, TB 27 31 Julio Jones, ATL 26 30 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 25 29 Tyreek Hill, KC 23 26 Cooper Kupp, LAR 19 22 T.Y. Hilton, IND 18 21 Kenny Golladay, DET 17 20 Brandin Cooks, LAR 17 20 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 16 19 Golden Tate, DET 16 19 Robert Woods, LAR 16 19 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 16 19 Tyler Boyd, CIN 15 18 Josh Gordon, NE 15 18 Keenan Allen, LAC 14 17 Will Fuller, HOU 11 13 Julian Edelman, NE 10 14 Amari Cooper, OAK 10 12 Allen Robinson, CHI 9 11 Jarvis Landry, CLE 9 11 Chris Godwin, TB 9 11 Demaryius Thomas, DEN 8 11 John Brown, BAL 8 10 Tyler Lockett, SEA 8 10 Doug Baldwin, SEA 8 10 Calvin Ridley, ATL 7 9 Marvin Jones, DET 7 9 Geronimo Allison, GB 7 9 Sammy Watkins, KC 7 9 Marquise Goodwin, SF 7 9 Taylor Gabriel, CHI 6 9 Michael Crabtree, BAL 6 8 Devin Funchess, CAR 6 8 DeSean Jackson, TB 6 8

Tight ends



Non PPR Travis Kelce, KC 23 26 Zach Ertz, PHI 22 26 Rob Gronkowski, NE 18 21 Eric Ebron, IND 14 17 Jimmy Graham, GB 10 12 Trey Burton, CHI 9 11 Kyle Rudolph, MIN 9 11 George Kittle, SF 9 11 Austin Hooper, ATL 8 11 David Njoku, CLE 7 10 Jordan Reed, WAS 7 10 Evan Engram, NYG 7 9 Jared Cook, OAK 7 9 O.J. Howard, TB 7 9

Quarterbacks



1QB 2QB Aaron Rodgers, GB 17 34 Patrick Mahomes, KC 17 34 Tom Brady, NE 17 34 Drew Brees, NO 17 34 Matt Ryan, ATL 16 32 Andrew Luck, IND 16 32 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 16 32 Cam Newton, CAR 14 28 Philip Rivers, LAC 14 28 Jared Goff, LAR 14 28 Carson Wentz, PHI 14 28 Jameis Winston, TB 14 28 Kirk Cousins, MIN 13 16 Deshaun Watson, HOU 12 24 Andy Dalton, CIN 9 18 Russell Wilson, SEA 9 18 Matthew Stafford, DET 8 16

