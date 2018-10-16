Fantasy Football Week 7 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely check out this week's Trade Values Chart to make sure you're getting the best deal possible.

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.    

Running backs


Non PPR
Todd Gurley, LAR 51 54
Melvin Gordon, LAC 48 51
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 43 44
Saquon Barkley, NYG 42 45
Kareem Hunt, KC 40 41
Alvin Kamara, NO 39 44
Joe Mixon, CIN 37 40
Christian McCaffrey, CAR 33 37
Sony Michel, NE 32 33
David Johnson, ARI 31 33
Mark Ingram, NO 28 30
James Conner, PIT 24 26
James White, NE 18 21
Leonard Fournette, JAC 17 19
Dalvin Cook, MIN 17 19
Tarik Cohen, CHI 15 18
Le'Veon Bell, PIT 15 18
Kerryon Johnson, DET 15 17
Carlos Hyde, CLE 15 16
Alex Collins, BAL 14 15
Marshawn Lynch, OAK 14 15
Chris Carson, SEA 14 15
Adrian Peterson, WAS 14 15
Tevin Coleman, ATL 13 15
LeSean McCoy, BUF 13 15
T.J. Yeldon, JAC 13 15
Corey Clement, PHI 13 15
Matt Breida, SF 12 14
Jordan Howard, CHI 11 13
Phillip Lindsay, DEN 10 12
Aaron Jones, GB 10 12
Austin Ekeler, LAC 10 12
Peyton Barber, TB 10 12
Wendell Smallwood, PHI 9 11
Royce Freeman, DEN 9 10
Chris Thompson, WAS 8 11
Kenyan Drake, MIA 7 8
Nyheim Hines, IND 6 9
Marlon Mack, IND 6 8
Bilal Powell, NYJ 6 8
Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 6 7
Ito Smith, ATL 5 7
Javorius Allen, BAL 5 7
Lamar Miller, HOU 5 6

Wide receivers


Non PPR
Antonio Brown, PIT 35 39
Adam Thielen, MIN 34 38
A.J. Green, CIN 33 37
Davante Adams, GB 33 37
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 32 36
Michael Thomas, NO 32 36
Stefon Diggs, MIN 28 32
Odell Beckham, NYG 27 31
Mike Evans, TB 27 31
Julio Jones, ATL 26 30
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 25 29
Tyreek Hill, KC 23 26
Cooper Kupp, LAR 19 22
T.Y. Hilton, IND 18 21
Kenny Golladay, DET 17 20
Brandin Cooks, LAR 17 20
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 16 19
Golden Tate, DET 16 19
Robert Woods, LAR 16 19
Alshon Jeffery, PHI 16 19
Tyler Boyd, CIN 15 18
Josh Gordon, NE 15 18
Keenan Allen, LAC 14 17
Will Fuller, HOU 11 13
Julian Edelman, NE 10 14
Amari Cooper, OAK 10 12
Allen Robinson, CHI 9 11
Jarvis Landry, CLE 9 11
Chris Godwin, TB 9 11
Demaryius Thomas, DEN 8 11
John Brown, BAL 8 10
Tyler Lockett, SEA 8 10
Doug Baldwin, SEA 8 10
Calvin Ridley, ATL 7 9
Marvin Jones, DET 7 9
Geronimo Allison, GB 7 9
Sammy Watkins, KC 7 9
Marquise Goodwin, SF 7 9
Taylor Gabriel, CHI 6 9
Michael Crabtree, BAL 6 8
Devin Funchess, CAR 6 8
DeSean Jackson, TB 6 8

Tight ends


Non PPR
Travis Kelce, KC 23 26
Zach Ertz, PHI 22 26
Rob Gronkowski, NE 18 21
Eric Ebron, IND 14 17
Jimmy Graham, GB 10 12
Trey Burton, CHI 9 11
Kyle Rudolph, MIN 9 11
George Kittle, SF 9 11
Austin Hooper, ATL 8 11
David Njoku, CLE 7 10
Jordan Reed, WAS 7 10
Evan Engram, NYG 7 9
Jared Cook, OAK 7 9
O.J. Howard, TB 7 9

Quarterbacks


1QB 2QB
Aaron Rodgers, GB 17 34
Patrick Mahomes, KC 17 34
Tom Brady, NE 17 34
Drew Brees, NO 17 34
Matt Ryan, ATL 16 32
Andrew Luck, IND 16 32
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 16 32
Cam Newton, CAR 14 28
Philip Rivers, LAC 14 28
Jared Goff, LAR 14 28
Carson Wentz, PHI 14 28
Jameis Winston, TB 14 28
Kirk Cousins, MIN 13 16
Deshaun Watson, HOU 12 24
Andy Dalton, CIN 9 18
Russell Wilson, SEA 9 18
Matthew Stafford, DET 8 16

DSTs


Non PPR
Bears DST 7 7
Jaguars DST 7 7
Ravens DST 7 7
Rams DST 7 7
Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

