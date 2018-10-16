Fantasy Football Week 7 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely check out this week's Trade Values Chart to make sure you're getting the best deal possible.
The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running backs
|Non
|PPR
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|51
|54
|Melvin Gordon, LAC
|48
|51
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|43
|44
|Saquon Barkley, NYG
|42
|45
|Kareem Hunt, KC
|40
|41
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|39
|44
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|37
|40
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|33
|37
|Sony Michel, NE
|32
|33
|David Johnson, ARI
|31
|33
|Mark Ingram, NO
|28
|30
|James Conner, PIT
|24
|26
|James White, NE
|18
|21
|Leonard Fournette, JAC
|17
|19
|Dalvin Cook, MIN
|17
|19
|Tarik Cohen, CHI
|15
|18
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|15
|18
|Kerryon Johnson, DET
|15
|17
|Carlos Hyde, CLE
|15
|16
|Alex Collins, BAL
|14
|15
|Marshawn Lynch, OAK
|14
|15
|Chris Carson, SEA
|14
|15
|Adrian Peterson, WAS
|14
|15
|Tevin Coleman, ATL
|13
|15
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|13
|15
|T.J. Yeldon, JAC
|13
|15
|Corey Clement, PHI
|13
|15
|Matt Breida, SF
|12
|14
|Jordan Howard, CHI
|11
|13
|Phillip Lindsay, DEN
|10
|12
|Aaron Jones, GB
|10
|12
|Austin Ekeler, LAC
|10
|12
|Peyton Barber, TB
|10
|12
|Wendell Smallwood, PHI
|9
|11
|Royce Freeman, DEN
|9
|10
|Chris Thompson, WAS
|8
|11
|Kenyan Drake, MIA
|7
|8
|Nyheim Hines, IND
|6
|9
|Marlon Mack, IND
|6
|8
|Bilal Powell, NYJ
|6
|8
|Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
|6
|7
|Ito Smith, ATL
|5
|7
|Javorius Allen, BAL
|5
|7
|Lamar Miller, HOU
|5
|6
Wide receivers
|Non
|PPR
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|35
|39
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|34
|38
|A.J. Green, CIN
|33
|37
|Davante Adams, GB
|33
|37
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|32
|36
|Michael Thomas, NO
|32
|36
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|28
|32
|Odell Beckham, NYG
|27
|31
|Mike Evans, TB
|27
|31
|Julio Jones, ATL
|26
|30
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
|25
|29
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|23
|26
|Cooper Kupp, LAR
|19
|22
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|18
|21
|Kenny Golladay, DET
|17
|20
|Brandin Cooks, LAR
|17
|20
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|16
|19
|Golden Tate, DET
|16
|19
|Robert Woods, LAR
|16
|19
|Alshon Jeffery, PHI
|16
|19
|Tyler Boyd, CIN
|15
|18
|Josh Gordon, NE
|15
|18
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|14
|17
|Will Fuller, HOU
|11
|13
|Julian Edelman, NE
|10
|14
|Amari Cooper, OAK
|10
|12
|Allen Robinson, CHI
|9
|11
|Jarvis Landry, CLE
|9
|11
|Chris Godwin, TB
|9
|11
|Demaryius Thomas, DEN
|8
|11
|John Brown, BAL
|8
|10
|Tyler Lockett, SEA
|8
|10
|Doug Baldwin, SEA
|8
|10
|Calvin Ridley, ATL
|7
|9
|Marvin Jones, DET
|7
|9
|Geronimo Allison, GB
|7
|9
|Sammy Watkins, KC
|7
|9
|Marquise Goodwin, SF
|7
|9
|Taylor Gabriel, CHI
|6
|9
|Michael Crabtree, BAL
|6
|8
|Devin Funchess, CAR
|6
|8
|DeSean Jackson, TB
|6
|8
Tight ends
|Non
|PPR
|Travis Kelce, KC
|23
|26
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|22
|26
|Rob Gronkowski, NE
|18
|21
|Eric Ebron, IND
|14
|17
|Jimmy Graham, GB
|10
|12
|Trey Burton, CHI
|9
|11
|Kyle Rudolph, MIN
|9
|11
|George Kittle, SF
|9
|11
|Austin Hooper, ATL
|8
|11
|David Njoku, CLE
|7
|10
|Jordan Reed, WAS
|7
|10
|Evan Engram, NYG
|7
|9
|Jared Cook, OAK
|7
|9
|O.J. Howard, TB
|7
|9
Quarterbacks
|1QB
|2QB
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|17
|34
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|17
|34
|Tom Brady, NE
|17
|34
|Drew Brees, NO
|17
|34
|Matt Ryan, ATL
|16
|32
|Andrew Luck, IND
|16
|32
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|16
|32
|Cam Newton, CAR
|14
|28
|Philip Rivers, LAC
|14
|28
|Jared Goff, LAR
|14
|28
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|14
|28
|Jameis Winston, TB
|14
|28
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|13
|16
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|12
|24
|Andy Dalton, CIN
|9
|18
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|9
|18
|Matthew Stafford, DET
|8
|16
DSTs
|Non
|PPR
|Bears DST
|7
|7
|Jaguars DST
|7
|7
|Ravens DST
|7
|7
|Rams DST
|7
|7
