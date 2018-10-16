Fantasy Football Week 7: Cut List rankings as you prepare for waiver-wire adds

Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.

What is the Cut List? 

The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by how deep of leagues a player is cut-able in. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. Players owned in less than 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues are typically not included on the list. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player10-team12-team14+team
C.J. Anderson, CARXXX
LeGarrette Blount, DETXXX
Jamaal Charles, JACXXX
Rashaad Penny, SEAXXX
Theo Riddick, DETXXX
Spencer Ware, KCXXX
Jordan Wilkins, INDXXX
Derrick Henry, TENXX
Ronald Jones, TBXX
Ty Montgomery, GBXX
Alfred Morris, SFXX
Dion Lewis, TENX

Jamaal Williams, GBX

Wide receivers

Player10-team12-team14+team
Robby Anderson, NYJXXX
Kelvin Benjamin, BUFXXX
Dez Bryant, FAXXX
Jamison Crowder, WASXXX
Quincy Enunwa, NYJXXX
Larry Fitzgerald, ARIXXX
Pierre Garcon, SFXXX
Chris Hogan, NEXXX
Brandon Marshall, SEAXXX
DeVante Parker, MIAXXX
Kenny Stills, MIAXXX
Courtland Sutton, DENXXX
Tyrell Williams, LACXXX
Randall Cobb, GBXX
Keelan Cole, JACXX
Corey Davis, TENXX
Ted Ginn, NOXX
D.J. Moore, CARXX
Mike Williams, LACXX
Jordy Nelson, OAKX

Tight ends

Player10-team12-team14+team
Jesse James, PITXXX
Benjamin Watson, NOXXX
Ricky Seals-Jones, ARIX

Quarterbacks

Player10-team12-team14+team
Derek Carr, OAKXXX
Sam Darnold, NYJXXX
Marcus Mariota, TENXXX
Ryan Tannehill, MIAXXX
Case Keenum, DENXX
Eli Manning, NYGXX
Dak Prescott, DALXX
Alex Smith, WASXX
Blake Bortles, JACX

