Fantasy Football Week 7: What you missed, with T.J. Yeldon ailing and T.Y. Hilton back

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

T.J. Yeldon (foot, ankle) sat out Wednesday's practice

Well, this is new. We knew Leonard Fournette was unlikely to practice this week, but he was joined on the sidelines at practice by Yeldon, who was listed with a foot and ankle injury. It is not clear if this injury is serious, or if this is just a rest day, but we'll obviously keep an eye on this one throughout the week, given the injuries the Jaguars have already suffered in the backfield. Jamaal Charles could, somehow, see a significant workload this week.

Derek Anderson will start for the Bills

It's not like the Bills have a good option, at this point, and their problems run deeper than whoever is playing quarterback. That being said … Nathan Peterman couldn't keep playing. Anderson, who signed just last week, will lead the offense, and that could be good news for Kelvin Benjamin. Benjamin had a lot of success in Carolina when Anderson started, racking up 19 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown in three starts with Anderson under center, so maybe this is what he needs to get going. Still, I wouldn't consider him anything more than a low-end option for Week 7.

T.Y. Hilton could be back for Week 7

It's been a long, slow recovery for Hilton, who has missed two games in a row due to a hamstring injury and hadn't even practiced prior to Wednesday. Well, he was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's session, a great sign for his chances of returning. We'll monitor this one closely throughout the week, but Hilton's return would be excellent news for the Colts' offense, who have had to rely on a series of increasingly anonymous options in recent weeks. Tre'Davious White has shown the ability to slow down No. 1 receivers this season, but Hilton would still be worth starting if healthy vs. the Bills.

Cooper Kupp has been ruled out for Week 7

It's honestly shocking he was even able to return in Week 6 after suffering the knee injury, so it isn't much of a surprise to see Kupp on the sideline. It's going to be interesting to see how the Rams line up against the 49ers, because they have been one of the more predictable teams when healthy – they line up with Kupp, Brandin Cooks, and Robert Woods on the field nearly exclusively when all three are healthy. That could lead to a big opportunity for Josh Reynolds, the second-year wideout who played 46 snaps in Week 6. Of course, he had just one catch with that opportunity, so he wouldn't be worth using in Fantasy; Cooks and Woods should be active in all lineups, however.

Other notes from around the NFL

Dalvin Cook (hamstring) practiced in full Wednesday … Cook was a late scratch last week, after trying to get through pre-game warmups, so we know he's close. He could be back in Week 7, though his workload might be limited still, thanks to the lingering nature of this injury. Still, if Cook is active, I'm starting, especially since they've been a bit more cautious with his return this time.



Cook was a late scratch last week, after trying to get through pre-game warmups, so we know he's close. He could be back in Week 7, though his workload might be limited still, thanks to the lingering nature of this injury. Still, if Cook is active, I'm starting, especially since they've been a bit more cautious with his return this time. Robby Anderson (hamstring), Quincy Enunwa (ankle), and Terrelle Pryor (groin) missed practice … For those of you keeping score at home, that would be the team's top three receivers. We'll monitor this one throughout the week, but Jermaine Kearse could be looking at a significant role in Week 7.



For those of you keeping score at home, that would be the team's top three receivers. We'll monitor this one throughout the week, but Jermaine Kearse could be looking at a significant role in Week 7. Brock Osweiler is starting for Miami … It worked out last week, in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill (shoulder). I'm not sure I would expect lighting to strike twice with Osweiler, but hey, who knows … it is Brocktober, after all.



It worked out last week, in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill (shoulder). I'm not sure I would expect lighting to strike twice with Osweiler, but hey, who knows … it is Brocktober, after all. Alfred Morris isn't necessarily the No. 3 in SF … Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Wednesday that the decision to play Raheem Mostert over Morris in Week 6 is not necessarily permanent. Morris played just one snap and did not touch the ball in Week 6. Mostert remains worth adding where available.



Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Wednesday that the decision to play Raheem Mostert over Morris in Week 6 is not necessarily permanent. Morris played just one snap and did not touch the ball in Week 6. Mostert remains worth adding where available. Khalil Mack missed practice Wednesday … Mack suffered an ankle injury in Week 6, and his status for Week 7 is up in the air. This would obviously be great news for Tom Brady and the Patriots' offense if Mack can't play.



Who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 7? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 5 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.