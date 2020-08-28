Love has mostly been working with the second- and third-string units in practice, and his place on the roster could depend on Washington's decision between keeping three or four running backs, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic.

Adrian Peterson and Antonio Gibson are roster locks, and J.D. McKissic also appears to be in good position, sporting a $1 million contract guarantee and a unique skill set for third downs. It does seem Love would be a better choice than Peyton Barber for the fourth spot, but there's no guarantee that job even exists, as many teams carry only three RBs. It helps that Love is a recent fourth-round pick (2019), and we did see reports last week that he was getting some run with the first-team offense while Peterson had a day off. For fantasy purposes, Peterson is the safest best to get carries early in the season, while Gibson is the one with long-term upside. Love probably needs one of those two to be injured before he can get significant work.