Allen (ankle) is expected to have surgery and could miss the rest of the season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The fracture in Allen's left ankle reportedly isn't too severe, but it sounds like the dislocation will require surgery, something he'd initially hoped to avoid. With the 24-year-old likely out for the rest of the season, Alex Smith will take over as the starting quarterback for Week 10 at Detroit. There's also a decent chance Dwayne Haskins gets another shot to play at some point this year.