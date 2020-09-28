Ioannidis suffered a torn biceps in Sunday's 34-20 loss to Cleveland and will miss the rest of the season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Ioannidis isn't a starter, but he still plays about half of the defensive snaps in each game as a fill-in for Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. This will hurt Washington's depth on the defensive line going forward, and Tim Settle will have to take on a larger workload moving forward. Ioannidis finished with seven tackles and 1.5 sacks this season.