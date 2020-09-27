Ioannidis (arm) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Cleveland, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear how Ioannidis suffered the injury, but the concern is that it's serious, especially considering he was immediately ruled out. With the Temple product sidelined, Tim Settle is in line to take over the depth defensive tackle snaps.
