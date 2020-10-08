McLaurin (thigh) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Prior to Week 4, McLaurin was limited at practice one time before sitting out entirely Friday, but he still suited up this past Sunday and recorded 10 catches (on 14 targets) for 118 yards against a tough Ravens defense. So far this week, he's followed an absence Wednesday with some reps Thursday, indicating improvement with his thigh issue. Ultimately, Friday's injury report will give a sense of his availability for Sunday's game against the Rams.
