McLaurin (ankle) brought in six of seven targets for 75 yards in Washington's 31-23 wild-card loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

The second-year speedster was second to Cam Sims in receptions and receiving yards during Washington' season-ending loss. McLaurin powered through an ankle issue in Week 17 and Saturday night, managing to still put together a combined 13-115-1 line in that pair of contests. Having eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark during the regular season for the first time in his career while also setting a new high-water mark in receptions (87), McLaurin will look to reach even greater heights in 2021 with what he'll hope will be greater stability at the quarterback position.