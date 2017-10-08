Moss (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The rookie has been limited to just six special teams snaps through the Giants' first four games, but his availability isn't insignificant with starting defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) unavailable. Even so, Kerry Wynn is in line to start in Vernon's stead, so Moss is just expected to act as insurance along the defensive line and probably won't be in store for a significant workload.